CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder





JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) said it was in possession of a fake document that had been used to make false claims against Proteas coach Mark Boucher.

In a statement on Tuesday, CSA said the document claimed Boucher was a shareholder of 3TC Cricket.

The company launched a new format cricket showpiece called the Solidarity Cup, a week ago.

"This information is incorrect, and it is emphatically pointed out that Mark Boucher is not a director of this company. This document was maliciously sent to journalists to discredit Cricket South Africa (CSA), its employees, and in particular, Mark Boucher. We will launch an internal investigation into the origin of this false and fraudulent document and will also lay criminal charges," the statement said.

"It is very important that the person/s who act with the intent of harming cricket are exposed and rooted out of the game. We will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the malicious perpetrators face the full might of the law."

CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was in any way associated with 3TC.

"Pienaar welcomes any forensic investigation into this initiative, should there be a need for anyone to look into and test this," the statement said.

Just three days after announcing the Solidarity Cup, CSA postponed the start saying government approval needed to be sought.

This is the latest in a series of twists in the CSA saga.

