Cape Town company agrees to pay R600,000 for excessive pricing of hand sanitser





Caprichem, a Cape Town-based company, has agreed to pay a R500,000 penalty and R100,000 contribution to the Solidarity Fund for charging excessive prices for 5L hand sanitisers.

The Competition Commission's head of legal services Bukhosibakhe Majenge shares the findings and what led to the settlement.

Essentially this matter relates to a complaint of price gouging concerning the pricing of a 5 litre hand sanitiser. Essentially what the commission found was that shortly after the declaration of the state of disaster by the president, Caprichem increased the pricing of its 5-litre hand sanitisers from R 262 to R 527. This increase was without any cost justification whatsoever. Bukhosibakhe Majenge, Head of legal services - Competition Commission

Caprichem has now agreed to pay a penalty of half a million as well as a cash donation to the Solidarity Fund in the amount of R100,000. Bukhosibakhe Majenge, Head of legal services - Competition Commission

