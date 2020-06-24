Emergency budget by Mboweni requires firm and decisive action - Business for SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:45
Emergency Budget summary with Bruce Whitefield
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bruce Whitfield - Presenter at The Money Show
Today at 16:10
Economy Reaction on Supplementary Budget speech:
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Owen Nkomo - CEO at Inkunzi Investments
Today at 16:20
Tax Reaction on Supplementary Budget speech:
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Aneria Bouwer, Partner at law firm, Bowmans
Today at 16:45
Tourism Reaction on Supplementary Budget speech
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, TBCSA CEO
Today at 16:52
Basic Education makes amendments
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Roné McFarlane
Today at 17:20
EWN: Tshegofatso Pule suspect dumps legal aid
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 18:09
Tax analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Economic analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The budget on my pocket.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from insurance industry on the travesty of all those business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to deliver zero-based budget Mboweni is expected to deliver his special adjustment budget during a joint sitting of Parliament at 3pm. 24 June 2020 2:45 PM
Judgment reserved in government's bid to appeal lockdown regulations ruling Government has argued that the matter should be tested in a higher court. 24 June 2020 1:38 PM
Case against Tshegofatso Pule's alleged murderer postponed to July EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says Muzikayise Malephane made a u-turn by saying he wanted to be represented by private lawyers. 24 June 2020 1:13 PM
View all Local
Volkswagen opens COVID-19 field hospital in Port Elizabeth Chairman and managing director Thomas Schaefer explains how the facility will operate. 24 June 2020 8:00 AM
Emergency budget by Mboweni requires firm and decisive action - Business for SA B4SA senior executive Stavros Nicolaou reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni scheduled budget speech in Parliament today. 24 June 2020 7:27 AM
South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA Statistician-general Risenga Maluleka says these figures increased by 1% from the previous quarter. 23 June 2020 12:48 PM
View all Politics
This Volkswagen ad really drives it home Andy Rice, branding expert, chooses his favourite and least favourite ads of the week. 23 June 2020 7:48 PM
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA? Facebook has launched a tool for U.K. users to report ads they suspect of being scams. 23 June 2020 7:13 PM
The number of unemployed people in South Africa is scary - and growing Although many businesses that opened after lockdown report a surprising demand, economists are not getting their hopes up. 23 June 2020 6:36 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work Aubrey Masango speaks to 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana. 24 June 2020 12:08 PM
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Two Chiefs players test positive for COVID-19 The Soweto Giants confirmed that a total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club offici... 23 June 2020 3:33 PM
Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted wi... 22 June 2020 5:24 PM
View all Sport
Social experiment on why you shouldn't throw rubbish out your car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 24 June 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] White sharks spotted around coastline of Plettenberg Bay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 24 June 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Elon Musk having a chat with his baby is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 23 June 2020 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Emergency budget by Mboweni requires firm and decisive action - Business for SA

24 June 2020 7:27 AM
by
Tags:
finance minister tito mboweni
Emergency Budget
emergency Covid budget

B4SA senior executive Stavros Nicolaou reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni scheduled budget speech in Parliament today.

Business for SA (B4SA) is warning that the government will be unable to fund the budget from domestic savings over the next three years and this will lead to the country having to raise a larger portion of capital in foreign markets.

RELATED: SA government has taken too long to come up with emergency budget - Economist

The warning comes as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is scheduled to deliver an emergency budget in Parliament on Wednesday.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa B4SA senior executive Stavros Nicolaou says South Africa had a weak fiscal outlook in early March when Mboweni presented his budget.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fiscal outlook has deteriorated. We are facing an outlook of 6.8% budget deficit which is not good reading in anybody's books.

Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive - B4SA

The fundamental problem is that South Africa has an under collection of revenue of R300 billion and the expenditure keeps growing, he says.

This supplementary budget by Mboweni requires firm and decisive action from government and all social partners.

Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive - B4SA

Listen below to the full conversation:


24 June 2020 7:27 AM
by
Tags:
finance minister tito mboweni
Emergency Budget
emergency Covid budget

Recommended

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

pe-hospjpg

Volkswagen opens COVID-19 field hospital in Port Elizabeth

24 June 2020 8:00 AM

Chairman and managing director Thomas Schaefer explains how the facility will operate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mkhize-eastern-capejpg

UPDATE: 55,045 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll breaches 2,000

23 June 2020 10:08 PM

There are 111 new deaths: 78 from the Western Cape, 28 from the Eastern Cape, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Mpumalanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

[LISTEN] COVID-19 confirmed cases breach 100,000

23 June 2020 11:25 AM

Professor Adrian Puren from NICD says South Africa has a fragile health system and it can be overwhelmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape school

23 June 2020 10:48 AM

Almost 200 schools have had to be shut down again after infections were detected since schools reopened earlier this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-commerce-online-shopping-fraud-scam-phishing-bank-card-laptop-booking-123rf

More consumers move to contactless payments

22 June 2020 5:06 PM

Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200622-taxi-blockade-edjpg

Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport

22 June 2020 12:08 PM

Jacob Mamabolo says the decision to strike by the taxi industry is completely unjustifiable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'

18 June 2020 5:09 PM

Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job search applications adverts unemployment 123rfbusiness 123rf

One in every six people have lost their jobs during lockdown - survey

18 June 2020 1:44 PM

TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says they surveyed more than a thousand people per week in all nine provinces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dexamethasone Covid-19 treatment 123rf

Understanding dexamethasone, a new drug used to treat COVID-19 and how it works

17 June 2020 5:13 PM

A study by the University of Oxford in London shows that the drug can reduce fatalities in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Cosas to shut down schools, calls for government to test pupils for COVID-19

15 June 2020 7:36 AM

National coordinator Buntu Josephs says if the state is serious about saving lives, it will provide tests for pupils.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to deliver zero-based budget

Local

Judgment reserved in government's bid to appeal lockdown regulations ruling

Local

Government approves PSL resumption plans

Sport

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Mboweni delivers supplementary Budget speech

24 June 2020 2:55 PM

EC depts failed to pay 24,000 invoices valued at R2bn - PSC

24 June 2020 2:38 PM

What is a zero-based Budget?

24 June 2020 2:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA