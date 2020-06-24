Volkswagen opens COVID-19 field hospital in Port Elizabeth





Built by Volkswagen and funded by the German government, a COVID-19 field hospital was officially opened on Tuesday.

Once the next two phases are completed and the facility is fully operational, the Reverend Doctor Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital will be able to accommodate up 3,300 patients.

The Eastern Cape Health Department and the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality will be responsible for its daily operations and management.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Volkswagen Group South Africa chairman and managing director Thomas Schaefer to give more insight on the field hospital.

It is has been a crazy ride over the past few weeks, from the moment we got approached by the business chamber we immediately said we needed to do something. Lots of oxygenated beds to help people in an early stage. Thomas Schaefer, Chairman and managing director - Volkswagen Group South Africa

He says the whole team from Volkswagen got involved and he is happy that the everyone is excited about the facility.

Everyone can do something, it is not always about donations and money, it is also about doing small things like reaching out to the community and for example making masks for kids. Thomas Schaefer, Chairman and managing director - Volkswagen Group South Africa

The facility used to be a component factory and a large part of it was converted into a field hospital.

It is not an ultra luxurious first class hospital but it is a reasonably converted comfortable beds with P2 and P3 treatments meaning there is no ICU wards in this premises. Thomas Schaefer, Chairman and managing director - Volkswagen Group South Africa

Listen below to the full conversation: