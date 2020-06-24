Volkswagen opens COVID-19 field hospital in Port Elizabeth
Built by Volkswagen and funded by the German government, a COVID-19 field hospital was officially opened on Tuesday.
Once the next two phases are completed and the facility is fully operational, the Reverend Doctor Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital will be able to accommodate up 3,300 patients.
RELATED: 55,045 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll breaches 2,000
The Eastern Cape Health Department and the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality will be responsible for its daily operations and management.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Volkswagen Group South Africa chairman and managing director Thomas Schaefer to give more insight on the field hospital.
It is has been a crazy ride over the past few weeks, from the moment we got approached by the business chamber we immediately said we needed to do something. Lots of oxygenated beds to help people in an early stage.Thomas Schaefer, Chairman and managing director - Volkswagen Group South Africa
He says the whole team from Volkswagen got involved and he is happy that the everyone is excited about the facility.
Everyone can do something, it is not always about donations and money, it is also about doing small things like reaching out to the community and for example making masks for kids.Thomas Schaefer, Chairman and managing director - Volkswagen Group South Africa
The facility used to be a component factory and a large part of it was converted into a field hospital.
It is not an ultra luxurious first class hospital but it is a reasonably converted comfortable beds with P2 and P3 treatments meaning there is no ICU wards in this premises.Thomas Schaefer, Chairman and managing director - Volkswagen Group South Africa
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Emergency budget by Mboweni requires firm and decisive action - Business for SA
B4SA senior executive Stavros Nicolaou reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni scheduled budget speech in Parliament today.Read More
UPDATE: 55,045 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll breaches 2,000
There are 111 new deaths: 78 from the Western Cape, 28 from the Eastern Cape, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Mpumalanga.Read More
[LISTEN] COVID-19 confirmed cases breach 100,000
Professor Adrian Puren from NICD says South Africa has a fragile health system and it can be overwhelmed.Read More
More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape school
Almost 200 schools have had to be shut down again after infections were detected since schools reopened earlier this month.Read More
More consumers move to contactless payments
Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions.Read More
Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport
Jacob Mamabolo says the decision to strike by the taxi industry is completely unjustifiable.Read More
'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'
Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.Read More
One in every six people have lost their jobs during lockdown - survey
TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says they surveyed more than a thousand people per week in all nine provinces.Read More
Understanding dexamethasone, a new drug used to treat COVID-19 and how it works
A study by the University of Oxford in London shows that the drug can reduce fatalities in severely ill COVID-19 patients.Read More
Cosas to shut down schools, calls for government to test pupils for COVID-19
National coordinator Buntu Josephs says if the state is serious about saving lives, it will provide tests for pupils.Read More