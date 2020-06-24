[WATCH] White sharks spotted around coastline of Plettenberg Bay





White sharks spotted around coastline of Plettenberg Bay

NSRI appeals to bathers, paddlers, body borders and surfers to be cautious along the Southern Cape coastline and the Eastern Cape coastline, in particular around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay as white sharks have been spotted.

