[WATCH] White sharks spotted around coastline of Plettenberg Bay
White sharks spotted around coastline of Plettenberg Bay
NSRI appeals to bathers, paddlers, body borders and surfers to be cautious along the Southern Cape coastline and the Eastern Cape coastline, in particular around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay as white sharks have been spotted.
