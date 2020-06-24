Government approves PSL resumption plans





The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa on Wednesday announced the approval of the resumption plans of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors.

The minister in a statement said that the Health Department and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) have also approved the plans and said that the PSL's measures put in place exceeded the required protocols for the safe return to training and playing.