[LISTEN] Zero-based budgeting explained





Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is scheduled to deliver an emergency budget in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

The special adjustment budget is a modification of the national budget that was tabled in February and it will make provision for the state's Covid-19 response.

The emergency budget will deal with the R500 billion relief package meant to deal with the COVID-19 crisis as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Aubrey Masango speaks to Pan African Research CEO Dr Iraj Abedian about zero-based budgeting.

Zero-based budgeting is absolutely necessary for the cabinet to say shouldn't we go into a reboot mode and look whether the way we allocate our resources is still good enough. Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan African Research

Zero-based budgeting says guys let us sit back, is this the sensible way of using limited resources? Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan African Research

Listen to the full interview below...