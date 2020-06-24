[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work





The world of work is gradually changing. The skills that were a sure bet to have your CV picked are now losing relevance says 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana.

How do you learn new skills or reinvent yourself amid these changes?

It's no longer up to the system to provide those answers for you, the individual now has to go hunt for those solutions. This is the time to get yourself resourced, this is the time to really really start learning. You have to become obsessed with the process and the journey of looking for tools and resources. Zuki Mzozoyana, Founder - 21st Century Humans Co.

In old world, your technical skills were enough to get you by but in new world, what is the starting point? We are in a space where career pathways are starting to overlap, they are no longer linear, it's not a box anymore. Zuki Mzozoyana, Founder - 21st Century Humans Co.

Get yourself tools,resources, coaches, mentors, psychologists, go back to those people and start looking for tools that will help you first and foremost to calm the emotional turmoil that you find yourself in - the disarming feeling of being lost and directionless. Zuki Mzozoyana, Founder - 21st Century Humans Co.

The opportunity that exists in the space of uncertainty is to bring all the things that you are - those skills, that perspective, those innate abilities, into a single place and offering and that's when you start learning how to reinvent yourself. Zuki Mzozoyana, Founder - 21st Century Humans Co.

The World Economic Forum speaks greatly about the kind of skills that will be in demand or are in demand and skills that are diminishing in relevance. To be very close to that kind of information and context starts to help one to re-frame where value is needed. Zuki Mzozoyana, Founder - 21st Century Humans Co.

Click on the link below to hear more....