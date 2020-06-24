Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:45
Emergency Budget summary with Bruce Whitefield
Guests
Bruce Whitfield - Presenter at The Money Show
Today at 16:10
Economy Reaction on Supplementary Budget speech:
Guests
Owen Nkomo - CEO at Inkunzi Investments
Today at 16:20
Tax Reaction on Supplementary Budget speech:
Guests
Aneria Bouwer, Partner at law firm, Bowmans
Today at 16:45
Tourism Reaction on Supplementary Budget speech
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, TBCSA CEO
Today at 16:52
Basic Education makes amendments
Guests
Roné McFarlane
Today at 17:20
EWN: Tshegofatso Pule suspect dumps legal aid
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 18:09
Tax analysis of the Budget.
Guests
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Economic analysis of the Budget.
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The budget on my pocket.
Guests
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from insurance industry on the travesty of all those business interruption claims
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work

24 June 2020 12:08 PM
by
Tags:
reinventing your career
reinvent yourself in the world of work

Aubrey Masango speaks to 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana.

The world of work is gradually changing. The skills that were a sure bet to have your CV picked are now losing relevance says 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana.

How do you learn new skills or reinvent yourself amid these changes?

It's no longer up to the system to provide those answers for you, the individual now has to go hunt for those solutions. This is the time to get yourself resourced, this is the time to really really start learning. You have to become obsessed with the process and the journey of looking for tools and resources.

Zuki Mzozoyana, Founder - 21st Century Humans Co.

In old world, your technical skills were enough to get you by but in new world, what is the starting point? We are in a space where career pathways are starting to overlap, they are no longer linear, it's not a box anymore.

Zuki Mzozoyana, Founder - 21st Century Humans Co.

Get yourself tools,resources, coaches, mentors, psychologists, go back to those people and start looking for tools that will help you first and foremost to calm the emotional turmoil that you find yourself in - the disarming feeling of being lost and directionless.

Zuki Mzozoyana, Founder - 21st Century Humans Co.

The opportunity that exists in the space of uncertainty is to bring all the things that you are - those skills, that perspective, those innate abilities, into a single place and offering and that's when you start learning how to reinvent yourself.

Zuki Mzozoyana, Founder - 21st Century Humans Co.

The World Economic Forum speaks greatly about the kind of skills that will be in demand or are in demand and skills that are diminishing in relevance. To be very close to that kind of information and context starts to help one to re-frame where value is needed.

Zuki Mzozoyana, Founder - 21st Century Humans Co.

Click on the link below to hear more....


