Case against Tshegofatso Pule's alleged murderer postponed to July





The case against Muzikayise Malephane, the man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule has been postponed to 2 July.

Malephane made a brief virtual appearance at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old was arrested for the murder of the eight-month pregnant Pule whose body was found hanging from a tree earlier this month.

Members of of both the African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters sang together outside the court demanding justice for Pule.

Meanwhile, Malephane asked to be represented by a private lawyer opting not to use legal Aid.

Ray White on the Midday Report speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise who is following the case.

Muzikayise Malephane informed the court of his decision to employ a private lawyer, this is after he told the court last week that he would be seeking Legal Aid and that he would not be pursuing a bail application. Kgomotso Modeise, Reporter - EWN

She says this about-turn caused a lot of anger from the people that were inside the court.

Magistrate John Baloyi postponed the matter to July and the accused will continue to be held at the Krugersdorp Correctional Services, she reports.

