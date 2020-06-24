Case against Tshegofatso Pule's alleged murderer postponed to July
The case against Muzikayise Malephane, the man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule has been postponed to 2 July.
Malephane made a brief virtual appearance at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old was arrested for the murder of the eight-month pregnant Pule whose body was found hanging from a tree earlier this month.
RELATED: Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today
Members of of both the African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters sang together outside the court demanding justice for Pule.
Meanwhile, Malephane asked to be represented by a private lawyer opting not to use legal Aid.
Ray White on the Midday Report speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise who is following the case.
Muzikayise Malephane informed the court of his decision to employ a private lawyer, this is after he told the court last week that he would be seeking Legal Aid and that he would not be pursuing a bail application.Kgomotso Modeise, Reporter - EWN
She says this about-turn caused a lot of anger from the people that were inside the court.
Magistrate John Baloyi postponed the matter to July and the accused will continue to be held at the Krugersdorp Correctional Services, she reports.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to deliver zero-based budget
Mboweni is expected to deliver his special adjustment budget during a joint sitting of Parliament at 3pm.Read More
Judgment reserved in government's bid to appeal lockdown regulations ruling
Government has argued that the matter should be tested in a higher court.Read More
[LISTEN] Zero-based budgeting explained
Pan African Research CEO Dr Iraj Abedian explains what a zero-based budget entails and how it works.Read More
UPDATE: 55,045 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll breaches 2,000
There are 111 new deaths: 78 from the Western Cape, 28 from the Eastern Cape, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Mpumalanga.Read More
Cape Town company agrees to pay R600,000 for excessive pricing of hand sanitser
Caprichem has agreed to pay a R500,000 penalty and R100,000 contribution to the Solidarity Fund.Read More
Ubuntu Beds allows healthcare workers to sign up for free accommodation
Founder Kim Whitaker says they have so far been able to place 205 healthcare workers across the country.Read More
OUTA wants municipalities to give ratepayers relief
OUTA's strategy and business development executive Julius Kleynhans says any relief at this time will be welcomed.Read More
Zuma’s lawyers ‘happy' with postponement of his case
Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales face charges of corruption, racketeering and fraud linked to the multi-billion arms deal in the 1990s.Read More
King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo returns to the throne
Babalo Papu, spokesperson for abaThembu Royal Family, says the king is back at the throne.Read More
Academics launch South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine trial
Clement Manyathela spoke to professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi to find out more.Read More