Case against Tshegofatso Pule's alleged murderer postponed to July

Today at 15:45
Emergency Budget summary with Bruce Whitefield
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Bruce Whitfield - Presenter at The Money Show
Today at 16:10
Economy Reaction on Supplementary Budget speech:
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Owen Nkomo - CEO at Inkunzi Investments
Today at 16:20
Tax Reaction on Supplementary Budget speech:
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Aneria Bouwer, Partner at law firm, Bowmans
Today at 16:45
Tourism Reaction on Supplementary Budget speech
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, TBCSA CEO
Today at 16:52
Basic Education makes amendments
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Roné McFarlane
Today at 17:20
EWN: Tshegofatso Pule suspect dumps legal aid
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 18:09
Tax analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Economic analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The budget on my pocket.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from insurance industry on the travesty of all those business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to deliver zero-based budget Mboweni is expected to deliver his special adjustment budget during a joint sitting of Parliament at 3pm. 24 June 2020 2:45 PM
Judgment reserved in government's bid to appeal lockdown regulations ruling Government has argued that the matter should be tested in a higher court. 24 June 2020 1:38 PM
Case against Tshegofatso Pule's alleged murderer postponed to July EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says Muzikayise Malephane made a u-turn by saying he wanted to be represented by private lawyers. 24 June 2020 1:13 PM
Volkswagen opens COVID-19 field hospital in Port Elizabeth Chairman and managing director Thomas Schaefer explains how the facility will operate. 24 June 2020 8:00 AM
Emergency budget by Mboweni requires firm and decisive action - Business for SA B4SA senior executive Stavros Nicolaou reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni scheduled budget speech in Parliament today. 24 June 2020 7:27 AM
South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA Statistician-general Risenga Maluleka says these figures increased by 1% from the previous quarter. 23 June 2020 12:48 PM
This Volkswagen ad really drives it home Andy Rice, branding expert, chooses his favourite and least favourite ads of the week. 23 June 2020 7:48 PM
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA? Facebook has launched a tool for U.K. users to report ads they suspect of being scams. 23 June 2020 7:13 PM
The number of unemployed people in South Africa is scary - and growing Although many businesses that opened after lockdown report a surprising demand, economists are not getting their hopes up. 23 June 2020 6:36 PM
[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work Aubrey Masango speaks to 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana. 24 June 2020 12:08 PM
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Two Chiefs players test positive for COVID-19 The Soweto Giants confirmed that a total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club offici... 23 June 2020 3:33 PM
Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted wi... 22 June 2020 5:24 PM
Social experiment on why you shouldn't throw rubbish out your car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 24 June 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] White sharks spotted around coastline of Plettenberg Bay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 24 June 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Elon Musk having a chat with his baby is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 23 June 2020 8:43 AM
Case against Tshegofatso Pule's alleged murderer postponed to July

24 June 2020 1:13 PM
Tshegofatso Pule
Tshegofatso Pule murder
Muzikayise Malephane

EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says Muzikayise Malephane made a u-turn by saying he wanted to be represented by private lawyers.

The case against Muzikayise Malephane, the man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule has been postponed to 2 July.

Malephane made a brief virtual appearance at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old was arrested for the murder of the eight-month pregnant Pule whose body was found hanging from a tree earlier this month.

RELATED: Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today

Members of of both the African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters sang together outside the court demanding justice for Pule.

Meanwhile, Malephane asked to be represented by a private lawyer opting not to use legal Aid.

Ray White on the Midday Report speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise who is following the case.

Muzikayise Malephane informed the court of his decision to employ a private lawyer, this is after he told the court last week that he would be seeking Legal Aid and that he would not be pursuing a bail application.

Kgomotso Modeise, Reporter - EWN

She says this about-turn caused a lot of anger from the people that were inside the court.

Magistrate John Baloyi postponed the matter to July and the accused will continue to be held at the Krugersdorp Correctional Services, she reports.

Listen below to the full conversation:


Mboweni

[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to deliver zero-based budget

24 June 2020 2:45 PM

Mboweni is expected to deliver his special adjustment budget during a joint sitting of Parliament at 3pm.

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Judgment reserved in government's bid to appeal lockdown regulations ruling

24 June 2020 1:38 PM

Government has argued that the matter should be tested in a higher court.

200226tito1gif

[LISTEN] Zero-based budgeting explained

24 June 2020 11:13 AM

Pan African Research CEO Dr Iraj Abedian explains what a zero-based budget entails and how it works.

mkhize-eastern-capejpg

UPDATE: 55,045 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll breaches 2,000

23 June 2020 10:08 PM

There are 111 new deaths: 78 from the Western Cape, 28 from the Eastern Cape, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Mpumalanga.

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf 123rf

Cape Town company agrees to pay R600,000 for excessive pricing of hand sanitser

23 June 2020 6:26 PM

Caprichem has agreed to pay a R500,000 penalty and R100,000 contribution to the Solidarity Fund.

ubuntu-bedsjpg

Ubuntu Beds allows healthcare workers to sign up for free accommodation

23 June 2020 5:12 PM

Founder Kim Whitaker says they have so far been able to place 205 healthcare workers across the country.

Cash money rands

OUTA wants municipalities to give ratepayers relief

23 June 2020 4:43 PM

OUTA's strategy and business development executive Julius Kleynhans says any relief at this time will be welcomed.

jacob-zuma-or-tambo-ewnjpg

Zuma's lawyers 'happy' with postponement of his case

23 June 2020 3:30 PM

Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales face charges of corruption, racketeering and fraud linked to the multi-billion arms deal in the 1990s.

151231King.jpg

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo returns to the throne

23 June 2020 1:50 PM

Babalo Papu, spokesperson for abaThembu Royal Family, says the king is back at the throne.

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

Academics launch South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine trial

23 June 2020 1:35 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi to find out more.

