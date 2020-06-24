Judgment reserved in government's bid to appeal lockdown regulations ruling





Judgment has been reserved in the government's application for leave to appeal a Pretoria High Court ruling that found lockdown regulations under level four were irrational and invalid.

Government has argued that the matter should be tested in a higher court.

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana has more on the story.

Government, of course, having applied for this leave to appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal, they stressed that it is very critical that that ruling of irrationality over the lockdown regulations be tested by a higher court. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

The judge in the matter, Norman Davis, told the parties that he will be sending them the judgment electronically, on the leave to appeal, saying that he does recognise that it is an issue that needed to be concluded as speedily as possible. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

