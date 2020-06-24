A play gap leads to gaps in a child's learning
There is an essential link between learning and play, according to human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush.
Talking to Azania Mosaka, Bush breaks down the danger of what she calls "play poverty" also known as "low play lives".
She says the foundations for reading, writing and maths are actually laid through play in a child's early years.
The neurological wiring that children need in order to understand more abstract terms is laid in the early years, not in matric.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
The longer we keep them away from school, the bigger the gaps become.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
There is a growing awareness in the world that environments that are not rich in play-based learning or playful experiences can lead to a play gap and this in turn leads to gaps in a child's learning. Ultimately a play gap can result in a skills gap, which leads to potential unemployment.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
I think we have got this misconception that the only time children learn is between the four walls of a classroom... we miss this connection between learning and play.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
We can also look at well resourced children who spend a lot of time on a screen, they can also suffer from play poverty. Any child can suffer from play poverty. What we as adults in society need to understand is that providing children with a rich learning environment is about giving them opportunities to engage their whole selves.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
