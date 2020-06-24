[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to deliver zero-based budget





Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to deliver his special adjustment budget during a joint sitting of Parliament this afternoon.

The special adjustment budget is a modification of the national budget that was tabled in February and it will make provision for the state's Covid-19 response.

The emergency budget will deal with the R500 billion relief package meant to deal with the COVID-19 crisis as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Watch the speech here: