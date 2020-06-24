'I was expecting big decisions, big numbers from Mboweni'





Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered a supplementary Budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon and says the projected total consolidated Budget spending, including debt service costs, would exceed R2 trillion for the first time ever.

Ray White speaks to Inkunzi Investments CEO Owen Nkomo on what he thought of the overall budget.

I am not convinced, I was looking for big decisions and big numbers. Owen Nkomo, CEO - Inkunzi Investments

We continue to put the burden of social responsibility and all the budgetary requirements on the few people that are being taxed and that number will be going down with people losing their jobs. Owen Nkomo, CEO - Inkunzi Investments

Nkomo says rating agencies will continue to have a negative outlook on the country.

