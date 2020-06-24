How will the supplemenetary budget impact our tax?
We are still not cutting on spending in the budget - we're now spending as much on debt as we are on the entire health service this year.
Where will the money come from and does that mean tax payers will have to cough up more yet again?
The Money Show asked Prof. Osman Mollagee, tax partner at EY, to explain some of the statements made by the minster in his supplementary budget speech today.
It does not get any better because clearly we cannot collect further revenue from tax increases...Prof. Osman Mollagee - EY
One of the clear messages I think from today's speech is tax is not somewhere we can go - no immediate tax increases and even proposals for the future...Prof. Osman Mollagee - EY
However, in the budget speech there was mention of tax measures of 40 billion rand over the next four years - what does it mean?
40 billion across four years is not that significant and the minister's comments also suggested only five billion rand of that in year one...to collect another five billion is not going to have a significant impact on tax payers.Prof. Osman Mollagee, partner in tax - EY
But what about the ever-elusive structural reforms - at some point a band-aid on the gaping wound is not going to help and we'll bleed to death.
The big focus has got to be on spending...but bringing us back to what we can collect on the tax side...the repeated message is we are not going to be able to collect more revenue from taxes, so the structural reforms will have to be on the expenditure side.Prof. Osman Mollagee - EY
Listen to the interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims
Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
The supplementary budget - tax payers may not be off the hook for long
What does the budget speech today mean for you and your future tax refunds?Read More
Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob
What happens when everyone has access to such powerful toolsRead More
Economic analysis of the budget - how much trouble are we in?
'An unsustainable fiscal position' .Read More
'It will be difficult to market South Africa as a tourist destination'
Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says marketing will be difficult with the R1 billion budget cut.Read More
FULL TEXT: Tito Mboweni’s Supplementary Budget Speech
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday tabled an adjustments budget which was necessary due to the historic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn.Read More
This Volkswagen ad really drives it home
Andy Rice, branding expert, chooses his favourite and least favourite ads of the week.Read More
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA?
Facebook has launched a tool for U.K. users to report ads they suspect of being scams.Read More
The number of unemployed people in South Africa is scary - and growing
Although many businesses that opened after lockdown report a surprising demand, economists are not getting their hopes up.Read More
What can we expect from our emergency budget?
A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect.Read More