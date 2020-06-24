'It will be difficult to market South Africa as a tourist destination'
The tourism industry says since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown it has lost R68 billion.
The industry is asking the government to open re-open most of the hospitality industry.
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni delivered a supplementary Budget speech in Parliament and this is what Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa thought about it.
The sad news is that the tourism department which includes the South African tourism had a cut of a billion rand which is significant.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
It will be difficult to do the marketing of South Africa as a tourist destination.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Tshivhengwa says it is good that the government guarantee loan cap has been increased.
We have learned a lot and have gained insights on how can we protect the people in our properties.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
We should be able to open safely.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
