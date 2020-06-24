Streaming issues? Report here
Equal Education pleased with DBE's amended directives but concerns remain

24 June 2020 5:48 PM
by
Tags:
Basic Education
Equal Education
schools reopening

This week, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga published amended directives for the phased-in return of pupils to schools.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga published the amended directives for the phased in return of pupils to schools.

Equal Education says it is pleased with the new directives that will ensure that the heads of department (HODs) in each province will report back to the department on a biweekly basis and the HODs, together with schools, would formulate plans to ensure that health and safety requirements are met.

In a statement, the organisation said: "Following engagement with the DBE, we are pleased that the amended Directions reflect substantial changes in line with our recommendations and that will further accountability, transparency and the rights of learners."

Equal Education co-head of research Rone McFarlane says, however, there remain some challenges in the reopening of schools that need to be addressed.

It is definitely a major concern to think about all the challenges that have already occurred around the going back to school for grade 7s and grade 12s. At this point we don't have a good sense of how ready schools are to receive other grades.

Rone McFarlane, Co-head of research - Equal Education

In the immediate, at the very least, one wants to see the basics in schools to enable the safe return of learners - those are things such as access to water, access to soap or hand sanitiser, you want to see that there is access to personal protective equipment in schools.

Rone McFarlane, Co-head of research - Equal Education

We know, for instance, in the Eastern Cape the premier recently mentioned that a number of schools haven't been able to open because they don't have access to water, so it is certainly still an issue.

Rone McFarlane, Co-head of research - Equal Education

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....


