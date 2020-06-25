[WATCH] The Segway is no more two-wheeler that collided with Usain Bolt in 2015
The Segway is no more, the two-wheeler that collided with Usain Bolt in 2015
The Segways will no longer be produced at its New Hampshire factory from 15 July, the manufacturer announced. This two-wheeler has been involved in high profile crashes in recent times.
Like the time it collided with Usain Bolt at the 2015 World Championships.
Watch the video to remind you of what happened:
