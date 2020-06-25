[WATCH] Chef creates environmentally friendly eggplant leather masks





Chef creates environmentally friendly eggplant leather masks

With the world battling to curb the spread of COVID-19, wearing masks has become mandatory.

A chef from Jordan has created an environmentally friendly eggplant leather masks.

Watch the process below:

A chef in Jordan transforms eggplant skins into a leather-like material to make face masks pic.twitter.com/5ruNwpFo9C — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2020

