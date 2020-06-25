Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Chef creates environmentally friendly eggplant leather masks

25 June 2020 9:19 AM
by
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking

Chef creates environmentally friendly eggplant leather masks

With the world battling to curb the spread of COVID-19, wearing masks has become mandatory.

A chef from Jordan has created an environmentally friendly eggplant leather masks.

Watch the process below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


Share this:
