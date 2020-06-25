[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier running through traffic has everyone talking





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking

Yorkshire Terrier running through traffic has everyone talking

Social media is talking after a video of a yorkshire terrier running through traffic went viral.

Watch this video below:

The Fast And The Furriest. Now THIS is an action movie.. pic.twitter.com/7HNepEv0lu — trevor beattie (@trevorbmbagency) June 23, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: