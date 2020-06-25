[LISTEN] Importance of DBE's amended directives for phased schools re-opening





Equal Education Law Centre says it is pleased with the amended directives for the phased-in return of pupils to schools announced by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

The centre says the amended directives reflect substantial changes in line with their recommendations and that will further accountability, transparency and the rights of learners.

The directives will ensure that the heads of department (HODs) in each province report back to the department on a biweekly basis and the HODs, together with schools and would formulate plans to ensure that health and safety requirements are met.

Speaking to Aubrey Masango, Equal Education Law Centre deputy director Robyn Beere says one of their concern has been special needs schools.

RELATED: Equal Education pleased with DBE's amended directives but concerns remain

Children with disabilities and the schools that accommodate them need to be able to put good measures in place to protect them against the virus. Robyn Beere, Deputy director - Equal Education Law Centre

At the moment special schools are only supplied with the standard hygiene pack that all schools that are supplied with and it is very inadequate. Robyn Beere, Deputy director - Equal Education Law Centre

Blind South Africa CEO Jace Nair says most learners with special needs stay in boarding schools and when the schools closed there were no consultations.

There was very little or no consultation with parents or organisations representing learners with disabilities. Jace Nair, CEO - Blind South Africa

When the schools decided that they were going to comply with the lockdown, leaners were just packed off home without any learning materials and there was no directive given to parents when they git home. Jace Nair, CEO - Blind South Africa

Listen to the full interview below...