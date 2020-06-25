[LISTEN] Importance of DBE's amended directives for phased schools re-opening

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:53
Financial Wellness Feature: Online shopping fraud is on the rise
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:11
Grade 1 and 8 online applications for the 2021 schooling year commences until the 25th July
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 18:09
The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
Today at 19:08
EFF's leader opens up on the party's involved in the VBS Heist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Two money questions from listeners
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Why it's the perfect time to build a global business out of SA now
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
'Not taking decisive action against Helen Zille will be Achilles' heel for DA' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu reflects on the controversial tweets by the party's federal chairperson. 25 June 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown. 24 June 2020 8:40 PM
The supplementary budget - tax payers may not be off the hook for long What does the budget speech today mean for you and your future tax refunds? 24 June 2020 7:22 PM
Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob What happens when everyone has access to such powerful tools 24 June 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work Aubrey Masango speaks to 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana. 24 June 2020 12:08 PM
[LISTEN] 'As satanists we believe in revering life' Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Satanic Church co-founder and spokesperson Adri Norton about the religious institution. 23 June 2020 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] Importance of DBE's amended directives for phased schools re-opening

25 June 2020 11:38 AM
by
Tags:
Basic Education
Basic Education Department
Equal Education
#Covid19
#returntoschool

Equal Education Law Centre deputy director Robyn Beere says one of their concern has been provisions for special needs schools.

Equal Education Law Centre says it is pleased with the amended directives for the phased-in return of pupils to schools announced by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

The centre says the amended directives reflect substantial changes in line with their recommendations and that will further accountability, transparency and the rights of learners.

The directives will ensure that the heads of department (HODs) in each province report back to the department on a biweekly basis and the HODs, together with schools and would formulate plans to ensure that health and safety requirements are met.

Speaking to Aubrey Masango, Equal Education Law Centre deputy director Robyn Beere says one of their concern has been special needs schools.

RELATED: Equal Education pleased with DBE's amended directives but concerns remain

Children with disabilities and the schools that accommodate them need to be able to put good measures in place to protect them against the virus.

Robyn Beere, Deputy director - Equal Education Law Centre

At the moment special schools are only supplied with the standard hygiene pack that all schools that are supplied with and it is very inadequate.

Robyn Beere, Deputy director - Equal Education Law Centre

Blind South Africa CEO Jace Nair says most learners with special needs stay in boarding schools and when the schools closed there were no consultations.

There was very little or no consultation with parents or organisations representing learners with disabilities.

Jace Nair, CEO - Blind South Africa

When the schools decided that they were going to comply with the lockdown, leaners were just packed off home without any learning materials and there was no directive given to parents when they git home.

Jace Nair, CEO - Blind South Africa

Listen to the full interview below...


25 June 2020 11:38 AM
by
Tags:
Basic Education
Basic Education Department
Equal Education
#Covid19
#returntoschool

Recommended

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

[LISTEN] Find out if you qualify for City of Tshwane relief programme

25 June 2020 4:25 PM

Crédit Control and Debt Collection acting director Milly Claase details the aim of the programme and who qualifies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mkhize24jpg

UPDATE: 5,856 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng as SA reports 5,688 new cases

24 June 2020 10:52 PM

There were 103 new coronavirus-related deaths: 63 from the Western Cape, 25 from Gauteng and 15 from the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pe-hospjpg

Volkswagen opens COVID-19 field hospital in Port Elizabeth

24 June 2020 8:00 AM

Chairman and managing director Thomas Schaefer explains how the facility will operate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

Emergency budget by Mboweni requires firm and decisive action - Business for SA

24 June 2020 7:27 AM

B4SA senior executive Stavros Nicolaou reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni scheduled budget speech in Parliament today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

[LISTEN] COVID-19 confirmed cases breach 100,000

23 June 2020 11:25 AM

Professor Adrian Puren from NICD says South Africa has a fragile health system and it can be overwhelmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape school

23 June 2020 10:48 AM

Almost 200 schools have had to be shut down again after infections were detected since schools reopened earlier this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-commerce-online-shopping-fraud-scam-phishing-bank-card-laptop-booking-123rf

More consumers move to contactless payments

22 June 2020 5:06 PM

Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200622-taxi-blockade-edjpg

Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport

22 June 2020 12:08 PM

Jacob Mamabolo says the decision to strike by the taxi industry is completely unjustifiable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'

18 June 2020 5:09 PM

Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job search applications adverts unemployment 123rfbusiness 123rf

One in every six people have lost their jobs during lockdown - survey

18 June 2020 1:44 PM

TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says they surveyed more than a thousand people per week in all nine provinces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS

Politics Local

'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual'

Politics

I think it's quite a pity that Pauli van Wyk wasn't there - Mahlatse Mahlase

Local

EWN Highlights

Restaurants Association SA appeals to Tourism Dept to allow sit-down meals

25 June 2020 4:37 PM

Knowing when to seek help when struggling to get pregnant is key: specialists

25 June 2020 4:10 PM

Two years after raping, assaulting his wife, a PE husband was sentenced to life

25 June 2020 3:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA