[LISTEN] Importance of DBE's amended directives for phased schools re-opening
Equal Education Law Centre says it is pleased with the amended directives for the phased-in return of pupils to schools announced by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
The centre says the amended directives reflect substantial changes in line with their recommendations and that will further accountability, transparency and the rights of learners.
The directives will ensure that the heads of department (HODs) in each province report back to the department on a biweekly basis and the HODs, together with schools and would formulate plans to ensure that health and safety requirements are met.
Speaking to Aubrey Masango, Equal Education Law Centre deputy director Robyn Beere says one of their concern has been special needs schools.
RELATED: Equal Education pleased with DBE's amended directives but concerns remain
Children with disabilities and the schools that accommodate them need to be able to put good measures in place to protect them against the virus.Robyn Beere, Deputy director - Equal Education Law Centre
At the moment special schools are only supplied with the standard hygiene pack that all schools that are supplied with and it is very inadequate.Robyn Beere, Deputy director - Equal Education Law Centre
Blind South Africa CEO Jace Nair says most learners with special needs stay in boarding schools and when the schools closed there were no consultations.
There was very little or no consultation with parents or organisations representing learners with disabilities.Jace Nair, CEO - Blind South Africa
When the schools decided that they were going to comply with the lockdown, leaners were just packed off home without any learning materials and there was no directive given to parents when they git home.Jace Nair, CEO - Blind South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
[LISTEN] Find out if you qualify for City of Tshwane relief programme
Crédit Control and Debt Collection acting director Milly Claase details the aim of the programme and who qualifies.Read More
UPDATE: 5,856 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng as SA reports 5,688 new cases
There were 103 new coronavirus-related deaths: 63 from the Western Cape, 25 from Gauteng and 15 from the Eastern Cape.Read More
Volkswagen opens COVID-19 field hospital in Port Elizabeth
Chairman and managing director Thomas Schaefer explains how the facility will operate.Read More
Emergency budget by Mboweni requires firm and decisive action - Business for SA
B4SA senior executive Stavros Nicolaou reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni scheduled budget speech in Parliament today.Read More
[LISTEN] COVID-19 confirmed cases breach 100,000
Professor Adrian Puren from NICD says South Africa has a fragile health system and it can be overwhelmed.Read More
More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape school
Almost 200 schools have had to be shut down again after infections were detected since schools reopened earlier this month.Read More
More consumers move to contactless payments
Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions.Read More
Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport
Jacob Mamabolo says the decision to strike by the taxi industry is completely unjustifiable.Read More
'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'
Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.Read More
One in every six people have lost their jobs during lockdown - survey
TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says they surveyed more than a thousand people per week in all nine provinces.Read More