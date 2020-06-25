'Judiciary of public opinion is favourable to Malema, it becomes a PR exercise'





This week EFF leader Julius Malema announced that he would, on Thursday, hold a session for a panel of journalists to publicly interrogate him on the VBS Bank saga.

In a series of tweets Malema explains that the public interrogation comes after SABC journalist Samkelo Maseko asked during an NPA briefing whether links between the EFF leader, the party and the bank were being investigated “even though there was no mention of myself or the EFF by NPA”.

Thread on the Collapse of Limpopo, NPA & VBS:

1. Following the Press Conference held by NPA, SABC journalist @samkelemaseko asked about investigations regarding me and or the EFF in relation to VBS. This is even though there was no mention of myself or the EFF by NPA — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 24, 2020

Aubrey Masango spoke to political analyst Lukhona Mnguni to get his take on this development.

It is a very interesting development because Malema, for the first time, popularises what we call the court of public opinion. Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

Basically he is saying take me on on all corruption charges that have been levelled against me as Julius Malema, and have your day as the press because he does know in his mind that the press itself is not a judicial forum and therefore whatever it concludes in terms of his submission, it won't be to a level where it is binding on his conscience and on his actions. Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

The judiciary of public opinion is favourable to him because it becomes a public relations exercise. Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

In his mind he is aware that the VBS scandal has tainted the EFF for whatever reasons that may have been advanced and therefore he is trying to retain the image of the EFF. Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

I do think in this instance there is a danger where some of the journalists who participate in Malema's webinar will be seen as advancing his propaganda because if he doesn't answer their questions in an articulate and sincere manner, he will become a propagandist of his own message. Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

