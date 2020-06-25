Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:53
Financial Wellness Feature: Online shopping fraud is on the rise
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:11
Grade 1 and 8 online applications for the 2021 schooling year commences until the 25th July
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 18:09
The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
Today at 19:08
EFF's leader opens up on the party's involved in the VBS Heist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Two money questions from listeners
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Why it's the perfect time to build a global business out of SA now
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
'Judiciary of public opinion is favourable to Malema, it becomes a PR exercise'

25 June 2020 12:02 PM
by
Tags:
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters
VBS Mutual Bank
vbs
VBS Bank heist

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on EFF leader Julius Malema's scheduled 'public interrogation'.

This week EFF leader Julius Malema announced that he would, on Thursday, hold a session for a panel of journalists to publicly interrogate him on the VBS Bank saga.

In a series of tweets Malema explains that the public interrogation comes after SABC journalist Samkelo Maseko asked during an NPA briefing whether links between the EFF leader, the party and the bank were being investigated “even though there was no mention of myself or the EFF by NPA”.

Aubrey Masango spoke to political analyst Lukhona Mnguni to get his take on this development.

It is a very interesting development because Malema, for the first time, popularises what we call the court of public opinion.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

Basically he is saying take me on on all corruption charges that have been levelled against me as Julius Malema, and have your day as the press because he does know in his mind that the press itself is not a judicial forum and therefore whatever it concludes in terms of his submission, it won't be to a level where it is binding on his conscience and on his actions.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

The judiciary of public opinion is favourable to him because it becomes a public relations exercise.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

In his mind he is aware that the VBS scandal has tainted the EFF for whatever reasons that may have been advanced and therefore he is trying to retain the image of the EFF.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

I do think in this instance there is a danger where some of the journalists who participate in Malema's webinar will be seen as advancing his propaganda because if he doesn't answer their questions in an articulate and sincere manner, he will become a propagandist of his own message.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....


