Former Merafong Municipality finance chief charged for VBS involvement
Another arrest has been made in the VBS scandal.
Former chief financial officer at the Merafong Municipality Thys Wienekus is the latest accused to be arrested after seven former bank executives and directors were charged last week.
Lester Kiewit speaks to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema who explains the charges.
RELATED: Five VBS accused fail to pay R100,000 bail
He has been charged for breaching of the Municipality Finance Management Act. He deposited R50 million when he was the chief financial officer of the Merafong Municipality.Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - NPA
He says he was coerced by the municipal manager and the matter has been postponed to the July 29.Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - NPA
Listen to the full interview below...
