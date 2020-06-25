[LISTEN] Has the Western Cape reached its peak in COVID-19 cases?
The Western Cape currently accounts for almost half of South Africa's positive COVID-19 cases.
Is the province reaching its peak?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Premier Alan Winde on the Midday Report to find out.
We have been saying for probably eight or nine weeks now that our projections were the end of June/beginning of July, we would reach our peak ... we keep on tracking and so far it seems as though we are reaching the peak.Alan Winde, Western Cape premier
If we are reaching that peak, it means that we have still got to really maintain our discipline in social distancing....Alan Winde, Western Cape premier
Our big task now is to make sure that we develop a new normal and that new normal is social distancing, it is masks, it is hygiene.Alan Winde, Western Cape premier
Click on the link below to hear more....
