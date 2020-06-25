'Not taking decisive action against Helen Zille will be Achilles' heel for DA'
Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille tweet that there were some laws in democratic South Africa that were worse than those under apartheid, has been referred to the party's federal council.
Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report chats to political analyst Sanusha Naidu to give more insight on the tweet.
The challenge is to find out what Zille is trying to achieve with these tweets and whether or not it is something that she believes in or is she trying to be a provocative.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst
She says Zille probably believes that she represents a voice in the DA that has been muted for a while.
With the interim leader John Steenhuisen distancing himself from it, he is also beginning to say that this is not going to grow the party.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst
She says the tweets by Zille could play a pivotal role in the DA's elective conference.
Not taking decisive action against her for her tweets will be an Achilles' heel for the DA.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst
Listen below to the full conversation:
