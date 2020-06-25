[WATCH] It's Day 1 of the Virtual National Arts Festival
Check out what's on the line-up for Day 1 of the Virtual National Arts Festival below:
This year the festival pays tribute to traditional Xhosa musician Madosini Latozi Mpahleni, uMama Madosini.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] It's Day 1 of the Virtual National Arts Festival
More from The Virtual National Arts Festival
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room
25 June 2020 4:16 PM
Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.Read More