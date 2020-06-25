Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said on Thursday he was not close to anyone that's benefited from VBS Mutual Bank.
Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday.
Speaking at the party's headquarters in Braamfontein, the red beret leader has defended his relationship with individuals implicated in the multi-billion-rand saga, maintaining that VBS should not have been placed under curatorship, but rescued as it is a black-owned bank.
Malema said the scandal would lead to the arrest of many: “CFOs, municipal managers, mayors and some politicians in the ANC. I want to tell you now, if there is any municipality that can say, we put money into VBS because Malema said, I will resign all positions of the EFF without any hesitations.”
Meanwhile, the latest suspect to be charged in connection with the VBS scandal has been released on a warning until his next court appearance.
Former CFO at the Merafong Municipality Thys Wienekus has been charged with irregular expenditure under the municipal finance management act for his role in depositing R50 million with the bank.
He's become the latest accused in the scandal after seven former bank executives and directors were charged last week.
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS
More from Politics
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual'
Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party.Read More
'Not taking decisive action against Helen Zille will be Achilles' heel for DA'
Political analyst Sanusha Naidu reflects on the controversial tweets by the party's federal chairperson.Read More
'Mboweni delivered supplementary budget as roadmap to stabilise country's debt'
UFS chancellor Bonang Mohale and Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu reflect on the minister's speech.Read More
Cosatu slams Mboweni's budget calls it underwhelming
The federation's parliamentary co-ordinator, Matthew Parks says the minister didn't announce measures to take SA out of recession.Read More
Volkswagen opens COVID-19 field hospital in Port Elizabeth
Chairman and managing director Thomas Schaefer explains how the facility will operate.Read More
Emergency budget by Mboweni requires firm and decisive action - Business for SA
B4SA senior executive Stavros Nicolaou reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni scheduled budget speech in Parliament today.Read More
South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleka says these figures increased by 1% from the previous quarter.Read More
Jacob Zuma to appear in court today over arms deal case
Arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden and Newsroom Afrika legal reporter Karyn Maughan unpack today's court proceedings.Read More
SA government has taken too long to come up with emergency budget - Economist
Duma Gqubule reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's expected special Budget Speech on Wednesday.Read More
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike
Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] Find out if you qualify for City of Tshwane relief programme
Crédit Control and Debt Collection acting director Milly Claase details the aim of the programme and who qualifies.Read More
I think it's quite a pity that Pauli van Wyk wasn't there - Mahlatse Mahlase
EWN group editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase attended the discussion with Julius Malema and says he had an answer for everything.Read More
Equal Education seeks support for resumption of school nutrition programme
The organisation is currently in a legal bid to have the Department of Basic Education feed qualifying pupils across the country.Read More
[LISTEN] Has the Western Cape reached its peak in COVID-19 cases?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Premier Alan Winde on the Midday Report to understand more on the trajectory of the virus.Read More
Former Merafong Municipality finance chief charged for VBS involvement
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the Thys Wienekus matter has been postponed to 29 July.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] EFF leader Julius Malema answers questions on VBS
Malema is answering questions from a group of journalists on his involvement with VBS Mutual Bank.Read More
'Judiciary of public opinion is favourable to Malema, it becomes a PR exercise'
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on EFF leader Julius Malema's scheduled 'public interrogation'.Read More
[LISTEN] Importance of DBE's amended directives for phased schools re-opening
Equal Education Law Centre deputy director Robyn Beere says one of their concern has been provisions for special needs schools.Read More
UPDATE: 5,856 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng as SA reports 5,688 new cases
There were 103 new coronavirus-related deaths: 63 from the Western Cape, 25 from Gauteng and 15 from the Eastern Cape.Read More
Equal Education pleased with DBE's amended directives but concerns remain
This week, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga published amended directives for the phased-in return of pupils to schools.Read More