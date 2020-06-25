Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:53
Financial Wellness Feature: Online shopping fraud is on the rise
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:11
Grade 1 and 8 online applications for the 2021 schooling year commences until the 25th July
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 18:09
The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
Today at 19:08
EFF's leader opens up on the party's involved in the VBS Heist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Two money questions from listeners
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Why it's the perfect time to build a global business out of SA now
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Former Merafong Municipality finance chief charged for VBS involvement National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the Thys Wienekus matter has been postponed to 29 July. 25 June 2020 1:31 PM
[WATCH LIVE] EFF leader Julius Malema answers questions on VBS Malema is answering questions from a group of journalists on his involvement with VBS Mutual Bank. 25 June 2020 12:15 PM
'Judiciary of public opinion is favourable to Malema, it becomes a PR exercise' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on EFF leader Julius Malema's scheduled 'public interrogation'. 25 June 2020 12:02 PM
View all Local
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
'Not taking decisive action against Helen Zille will be Achilles' heel for DA' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu reflects on the controversial tweets by the party's federal chairperson. 25 June 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown. 24 June 2020 8:40 PM
The supplementary budget - tax payers may not be off the hook for long What does the budget speech today mean for you and your future tax refunds? 24 June 2020 7:22 PM
Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob What happens when everyone has access to such powerful tools 24 June 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work Aubrey Masango speaks to 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana. 24 June 2020 12:08 PM
[LISTEN] 'As satanists we believe in revering life' Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Satanic Church co-founder and spokesperson Adri Norton about the religious institution. 23 June 2020 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Two Chiefs players test positive for COVID-19 The Soweto Giants confirmed that a total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club offici... 23 June 2020 3:33 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS

25 June 2020 2:02 PM
by
Tags:
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters
VBS Mutual Bank

Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said on Thursday he was not close to anyone that's benefited from VBS Mutual Bank.

Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday.

Speaking at the party's headquarters in Braamfontein, the red beret leader has defended his relationship with individuals implicated in the multi-billion-rand saga, maintaining that VBS should not have been placed under curatorship, but rescued as it is a black-owned bank.

Malema said the scandal would lead to the arrest of many: “CFOs, municipal managers, mayors and some politicians in the ANC. I want to tell you now, if there is any municipality that can say, we put money into VBS because Malema said, I will resign all positions of the EFF without any hesitations.”

Meanwhile, the latest suspect to be charged in connection with the VBS scandal has been released on a warning until his next court appearance.

Former CFO at the Merafong Municipality Thys Wienekus has been charged with irregular expenditure under the municipal finance management act for his role in depositing R50 million with the bank.

He's become the latest accused in the scandal after seven former bank executives and directors were charged last week.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS


25 June 2020 2:02 PM
by
Tags:
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters
VBS Mutual Bank

Recommended

More from Politics

john-moodey-1jpg

'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual'

25 June 2020 4:21 PM

Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191020mmusi

'Not taking decisive action against Helen Zille will be Achilles' heel for DA'

25 June 2020 1:12 PM

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu reflects on the controversial tweets by the party's federal chairperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170826bonangblsajpg

'Mboweni delivered supplementary budget as roadmap to stabilise country's debt'

25 June 2020 8:08 AM

UFS chancellor Bonang Mohale and Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu reflect on the minister's speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

finance-minister-tito-mbowenijpg

Cosatu slams Mboweni's budget calls it underwhelming

25 June 2020 7:33 AM

The federation's parliamentary co-ordinator, Matthew Parks says the minister didn't announce measures to take SA out of recession.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pe-hospjpg

Volkswagen opens COVID-19 field hospital in Port Elizabeth

24 June 2020 8:00 AM

Chairman and managing director Thomas Schaefer explains how the facility will operate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

Emergency budget by Mboweni requires firm and decisive action - Business for SA

24 June 2020 7:27 AM

B4SA senior executive Stavros Nicolaou reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni scheduled budget speech in Parliament today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job search applications adverts unemployment 123rfbusiness 123rf

South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA

23 June 2020 12:48 PM

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleka says these figures increased by 1% from the previous quarter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC107 Galla Dinner

Jacob Zuma to appear in court today over arms deal case

23 June 2020 8:15 AM

Arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden and Newsroom Afrika legal reporter Karyn Maughan unpack today's court proceedings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

SA government has taken too long to come up with emergency budget - Economist

23 June 2020 7:29 AM

Duma Gqubule reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's expected special Budget Speech on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ebfumwdxgaaw-k7jfif

UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike

22 June 2020 1:21 PM

Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

[LISTEN] Find out if you qualify for City of Tshwane relief programme

25 June 2020 4:25 PM

Crédit Control and Debt Collection acting director Milly Claase details the aim of the programme and who qualifies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capture.PNG

I think it's quite a pity that Pauli van Wyk wasn't there - Mahlatse Mahlase

25 June 2020 3:56 PM

EWN group editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase attended the discussion with Julius Malema and says he had an answer for everything.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190109 School child 259

Equal Education seeks support for resumption of school nutrition programme

25 June 2020 2:44 PM

The organisation is currently in a legal bid to have the Department of Basic Education feed qualifying pupils across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

[LISTEN] Has the Western Cape reached its peak in COVID-19 cases?

25 June 2020 1:44 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Premier Alan Winde on the Midday Report to understand more on the trajectory of the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20182210 VBS_8.jpg

Former Merafong Municipality finance chief charged for VBS involvement

25 June 2020 1:31 PM

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the Thys Wienekus matter has been postponed to 29 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capture.PNG

[WATCH LIVE] EFF leader Julius Malema answers questions on VBS

25 June 2020 12:15 PM

Malema is answering questions from a group of journalists on his involvement with VBS Mutual Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

202003404 Malema2

'Judiciary of public opinion is favourable to Malema, it becomes a PR exercise'

25 June 2020 12:02 PM

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on EFF leader Julius Malema's scheduled 'public interrogation'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

[LISTEN] Importance of DBE's amended directives for phased schools re-opening

25 June 2020 11:38 AM

Equal Education Law Centre deputy director Robyn Beere says one of their concern has been provisions for special needs schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mkhize24jpg

UPDATE: 5,856 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng as SA reports 5,688 new cases

24 June 2020 10:52 PM

There were 103 new coronavirus-related deaths: 63 from the Western Cape, 25 from Gauteng and 15 from the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190109 School child 260

Equal Education pleased with DBE's amended directives but concerns remain

24 June 2020 5:48 PM

This week, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga published amended directives for the phased-in return of pupils to schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS

Politics Local

'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual'

Politics

I think it's quite a pity that Pauli van Wyk wasn't there - Mahlatse Mahlase

Local

EWN Highlights

Restaurants Association SA appeals to Tourism Dept to allow sit-down meals

25 June 2020 4:37 PM

Knowing when to seek help when struggling to get pregnant is key: specialists

25 June 2020 4:10 PM

Two years after raping, assaulting his wife, a PE husband was sentenced to life

25 June 2020 3:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA