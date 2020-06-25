Equal Education seeks support for resumption of school nutrition programme





Equal Education has called on the public to support its media campaign and to put pressure on government to continue the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP).

The organisation is currently in a legal bid to have the Department of Basic Education feed qualifying pupils across the country.

The programme was suspended when schools were abruptly closed in March as the country entered into level five lockdown.

Equal Education general secretary Noncedo Madubedube says they had urged the department to think of ways to ensure that children get relief in the form of food packages during the lockdown.

We ran an internal survey during this period. Only about nine percent of the 400 learners as the sample size inside our movement had said to us 'look we received some form of food package' whether it was from an NGO, civil society or the Department of Social Development ... and many of these do qualify for the National School Nutrition Programme. Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary - Equal Education

There are two things we are demanding - the one is that we need a formal directive that comes from all the departments of basic education, national and provincial, to say 'schools please feed learners today'. The second is that we need plans from the Department of Basic Education - we would like the roll out of this programme to be monitored, either by the courts or some function in the department. Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary - Equal Education

At the moment what we have learnt is the state has responded and said 'we do have intentions to do this' but what we're noting is that all of these intentions had started post our approaching the courts with an urgent application. Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary - Equal Education

Click on the link below to hear more....