The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room





For the first time in its 33 year history, the Standard Bank Jazz Festival will take place online, with performances from headlining acts streaming from the National Arts Festival website straight to living rooms of jazz lovers around the globe!

This year's event kicks off from 25 June to 5 July 2020 and, will bring musicians and art lovers together in a celebration of #JazzReimagined.

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival will reimagine what it means to keep the flame of culture and community and celebration alive during challenging times by embracing the requirement to be socially distanced, but culturally connected.

This year's virtual festival features an impeccable lineup of predominantly South African jazz musicians inspired to beat the odds of isolation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic with the power of their musical ingenuity.

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival lineup features:

• Jacob Collier • Ami Faku • Thandiswa Mazwai • Linda Sikhakhane • Sakhile Simani • Gloria Bosman • Mete Erker and Jeroen van Vliet • Micasa • Michael Bester • Lana Crowster • Ziza Muftic • Spha Mdlalose • Vuma Levin • Ramon Alexander • Swing City • Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year for Jazz, Sisonke Xhanti •

Get tickets now!

Jazz enthusiasts can get tickets to the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival by visiting nationalartsfestival.co.za. Standard Bank cardholders qualify for a discount of 20% when using a valid Standard Bank debit, cheque or credit card to purchase of a festival pass.

The Festival Pass gives jazz lovers unlocks all the shows on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival.

The Day Pass gives jazz lovers full access to the day’s curated programme for just R80.

