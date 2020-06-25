I think it's quite a pity that Pauli van Wyk wasn't there - Mahlatse Mahlase
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says there is a smear campaign to tarnish his name.
On Thursday, Malema answered questions from journalists about his involvement in the VBS scandal and past scandals including tenders in Limpopo.
Malema said he would welcome a lifestyle audit and he is not under investigation by SARS or the police.
Eyewitness News (EWN) group editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase attended the discussion and says Malema had an answer for everything as they expected.
Julius Malema has never really answered any questions following Daily Maverick's investigation around the credit card that seemingly followed him everywhere.Mahlatse Mahlase, Group editor-in-chief - EWN
Mahlase says they raised the issue of EFF banning journalists from their events.
I think it's quite a pity that Pauli van Wyk wasn't there and I also saw a tweet when she said she wasn't there because her publication is still banned by the EFF.Mahlatse Mahlase, Group editor-in-chief - EWN
It is quite a principled matter by Pauli, I do respect her but I think if she was in the room because a lot of the conversation was based on what she has done there would have been some benefit to it.Mahlatse Mahlase, Group editor-in-chief - EWN
Listen to the full interview below...
