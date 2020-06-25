'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual'





Gauteng leader for the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party.

On June 21, the party's federal council chair tweeted: "Lol, there are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid. All racist laws are wrong. But permanent victimhood is too highly prized to recognise this."

The matter has since been referred to the DA's federal council.

Lol, there are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid. All racist laws are wrong. But permanent victimhood is too highly prized to recognise this. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 21, 2020

Moodey says that Zille's words are a personal affront to him.

Quite frankly Helen's tweets have done us as a party, tremendous harm. It has also done social cohesion within the country a lot of harm. John Moodey, DA Gauteng leader

It is a personal affront to myself as an individual who under an apartheid regime was classified in terms of the law to be a sub-human and I know how repressive and oppressive those apartheid laws were. John Moodey, DA Gauteng leader

In my mind she has definitely brought the party's name into disrepute. John Moodey, DA Gauteng leader

