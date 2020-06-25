[LISTEN] Find out if you qualify for City of Tshwane relief programme
The City of Tshwane has introduced an incentive and relief programme to help customers stay up to date on their municipal accounts.
The city says while it understands the financial burdens caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it needs to collect revenue to be able to continue providing the much-needed services to communities.
Ray White speaks credit control and debt collection acting director Milly Claase about the offer.
This programme offers a decrease in account payment for customers who are in arrears.Milly Claase, Acting director - City of Tshwane credit control and debt collection
We are also looking into the customers who are up-to-date and continue paying their accounts monthly to assist them with an incentive over a six months period.Milly Claase, Acting director - City of Tshwane credit control and debt collection
Listen to the full interview below...
