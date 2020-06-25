Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
SA's first Covid-19 vaccine trial
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll

25 June 2020 6:34 PM
Tags:
hospitality industry
level 3
COVID-19
Restaurant Association
Lockdown restaurant
restaurants open

South Africa’s restaurants have for the past week been gearing up to get back to business - but they are still waiting for clarity.

South Africa’s restaurants are gearing up to get back to business, bracing for what reopening in a post-lockdown world will look like.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced that under continued level 3 regulations, hotels, restaurants, casinos and cinemas would be allowed to reopen and operate while adhering to strict physical distancing guidelines.

But still there is no clarity on when exactly restaurants can open for sit-down meals.

We're in the waiting game...we're assuming they're sorting out the alcohol thing... our assumption is there is concern about serving alcohol and social distancing.

Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket/spokesperosn - Restaurant Collective

What will you do in a pub, in a more lively environment...alcohol is a big concern...also should they limit the number of people or should they just stick to the 1,5 metre rule?

Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket/Restaurant Collective

If there are insufficient numbers of guests allowed then it's not going to help because then we won't be able to pay salaries etc, but these are all assumptions because we have not had any formal feedback - we just saw a note saying they are busy checking some stuff out.

Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket/Restaurant Collective

Is the restaurant industry not a bit optimistic to expect people to be queueing up once they open?

Globally we've seen that there's been a huge reticence among patrons to just go in and sit down.

When you're dealing with people who nearly lost their livelihood...they're not going to believe that...but we've seen research that people over 50 are more concerned about going to restaurants...

Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket/ Restaurant Collective

But yes let us open - if the restrictions are tight let's just work through them.

Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket
Listen to the full clip below.

