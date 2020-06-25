Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season





It has been a difficult time for the performing arts space with the likes of the Market Theatre having to close its doors to audiences due to the COVID-19 outbreak but there is some good news in store for theatre lovers.

A host of renowned South African actors will be treading the boards again, as part of Ditshomo story time season.

For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms.

Artistic director James Ngcobo shares more on the productions.

We just got to a space at The Market where we felt that we might be going through this closure but stories are never on pause. I then commissioned some of our finest playwrights to write these short plays for us. We have cast some of the country's finest actors. James Ngcobo, Artistic director - The Market Theatre

