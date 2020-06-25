Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season
It has been a difficult time for the performing arts space with the likes of the Market Theatre having to close its doors to audiences due to the COVID-19 outbreak but there is some good news in store for theatre lovers.
A host of renowned South African actors will be treading the boards again, as part of Ditshomo story time season.
For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms.
Artistic director James Ngcobo shares more on the productions.
We just got to a space at The Market where we felt that we might be going through this closure but stories are never on pause. I then commissioned some of our finest playwrights to write these short plays for us. We have cast some of the country's finest actors.James Ngcobo, Artistic director - The Market Theatre
MARKET #DITSHOMONG online campaign brings you #PRINCESS Performed by Katlego Letsholonyane #THEATREWILLRISEAGAIN https://t.co/xHyZEIn0dZ via @YouTube— The Market Theatre (@MarketTheatre) June 25, 2020
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Entertainment
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room
Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.Read More
[WATCH] Chef creates environmentally friendly eggplant leather masks
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] The Segway is no more two-wheeler that collided with Usain Bolt in 2015
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier running through traffic has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
Social experiment on why you shouldn't throw rubbish out your car goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] White sharks spotted around coastline of Plettenberg Bay
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Elon Musk having a chat with his baby is so adorable
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Guy takes big puff of cigarette mid interview leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Derek Redmond's dad helping him at race in 1992 still makes us cry
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
More from Lifestyle
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room
Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.Read More
[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work
Aubrey Masango speaks to 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'As satanists we believe in revering life'
Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Satanic Church co-founder and spokesperson Adri Norton about the religious institution.Read More
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic'
Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions.Read More
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started'
The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence.Read More
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles'
The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing.Read More
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio
The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile.Read More
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma
Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood.Read More
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent?
Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers
Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today!Read More