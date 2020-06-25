Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
SA's first Covid-19 vaccine trial
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Should South Africa re-examine jail time as a punishment for low-risk crimes? Ray White spoke to justice Minister Ronald Lamola's spokesperson Crispin Phiri to find out more. 25 June 2020 6:27 PM
Top nuclear physicist Professor Zeblon Vilakazi to lead Wits University Prof Vilakazi will take the reins from 1 January 2021 from Prof Adam Habib, who leaves at the end of the year. 25 June 2020 6:19 PM
[LISTEN] Find out if you qualify for City of Tshwane relief programme Crédit Control and Debt Collection acting director Milly Claase details the aim of the programme and who qualifies. 25 June 2020 4:25 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
'Not taking decisive action against Helen Zille will be Achilles' heel for DA' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu reflects on the controversial tweets by the party's federal chairperson. 25 June 2020 1:12 PM
Scared that you may lose your entire life's savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions Conveyancers and estate agencies are exasperated with the deeds office closing and re-opening and closing again. 25 June 2020 7:07 PM
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms. 25 June 2020 4:50 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work Aubrey Masango speaks to 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana. 24 June 2020 12:08 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Two Chiefs players test positive for COVID-19 The Soweto Giants confirmed that a total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club offici... 23 June 2020 3:33 PM
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms. 25 June 2020 4:50 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
[WATCH] Chef creates environmentally friendly eggplant leather masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 25 June 2020 9:19 AM
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season

25 June 2020 4:50 PM
Market Theatre
Market Theatre Foundation
Ditshomo

For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms.

It has been a difficult time for the performing arts space with the likes of the Market Theatre having to close its doors to audiences due to the COVID-19 outbreak but there is some good news in store for theatre lovers.

A host of renowned South African actors will be treading the boards again, as part of Ditshomo story time season.

For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms.

Artistic director James Ngcobo shares more on the productions.

We just got to a space at The Market where we felt that we might be going through this closure but stories are never on pause. I then commissioned some of our finest playwrights to write these short plays for us. We have cast some of the country's finest actors.

James Ngcobo, Artistic director - The Market Theatre

Click on the link below to hear more....


