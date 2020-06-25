Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
SA's first Covid-19 vaccine trial
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Should South Africa re-examine jail time as a punishment for low-risk crimes? Ray White spoke to justice Minister Ronald Lamola's spokesperson Crispin Phiri to find out more. 25 June 2020 6:27 PM
Top nuclear physicist Professor Zeblon Vilakazi to lead Wits University Prof Vilakazi will take the reins from 1 January 2021 from Prof Adam Habib, who leaves at the end of the year. 25 June 2020 6:19 PM
[LISTEN] Find out if you qualify for City of Tshwane relief programme Crédit Control and Debt Collection acting director Milly Claase details the aim of the programme and who qualifies. 25 June 2020 4:25 PM
View all Local
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
'Not taking decisive action against Helen Zille will be Achilles' heel for DA' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu reflects on the controversial tweets by the party's federal chairperson. 25 June 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Scared that you may lose your entire life's savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions Conveyancers and estate agencies are exasperated with the deeds office closing and re-opening and closing again. 25 June 2020 7:07 PM
View all Business
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms. 25 June 2020 4:50 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work Aubrey Masango speaks to 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana. 24 June 2020 12:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Two Chiefs players test positive for COVID-19 The Soweto Giants confirmed that a total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club offici... 23 June 2020 3:33 PM
View all Sport
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms. 25 June 2020 4:50 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
[WATCH] Chef creates environmentally friendly eggplant leather masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 25 June 2020 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions

25 June 2020 7:07 PM
by
Tags:
Property
Deeds Office
Cape Town Deeds Office
Lockdown
COVID-19

Conveyancers and estate agencies are exasperated with the deeds office closing and re-opening and closing again.

Since reopening on 12 May, the Cape Town Deeds Office was closed and reopened twice and then operated with such a small staff contingent that the number of backlogged deeds had piled up to around 14 000 by mid-June.

At the beginning of June the deeds office was closed for days without a notice to explain if Covid-19 decontamination was taking place or an indication of when the office will reopen.

The turnaround time for lodging at this deeds office has slowed to 27 days. This is in stark contrast to the average turnaround time of 5-6 days at the deeds offices in Johannesburg or Pretoria.

Conveyancers and estate agencies grew increasingly exasperated by the slow processing of deeds and having to explain the delays to frustrated and often desperate buyers and sellers.

This led to an urgent application to the Cape High Court made by Cape Town Attorneys Association together with the Tygerberg Attorneys Association and the Institute of Estate Agents of South Africa.

The Cape High Court then ordered that the city’s deeds office had to reopen on Monday 15 June.

But what is the stumbling block now - is it only the backlog and the massively reduced staff contingent?

A systemic consequence of the backlog that built up from lockdown till we've opened - and the main reason for that was that the Deeds Office opened with a staff compliment of 18 which fell well below the one third allowance that lockdown regulations 3 provided for...

Stefan le Roux - member, Cape Town Attorneys Association

The employer has issued a directive in May compelling all employees to report for duty subject to the no work no pay rule - that directive has not been adhered to by all the employees...

Stefan le Roux - Cape Town Attorneys Association

Staff are returning to work; they are starting to work on the backlog...we not only want this plan to be applicable now; we want to see it over a gradual period...to assess the situation continuously...to prevent a situation like this repeating itself.

Stefan le Roux - Cape Town Attorneys Association

LIsten to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


25 June 2020 7:07 PM
by
Tags:
Property
Deeds Office
Cape Town Deeds Office
Lockdown
COVID-19

Recommended

More from Business

invest.JPG

Scared that you may lose your entire life's savings?

25 June 2020 8:07 PM

Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181124malema1gif

Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences?

25 June 2020 7:37 PM

Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll

25 June 2020 6:34 PM

South Africa’s restaurants have for the past week been gearing up to get back to business - but they are still waiting for clarity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-medical-care-doctore-insurance-form-pexels-photojpeg

This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims

24 June 2020 8:40 PM

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

The supplementary budget - tax payers may not be off the hook for long

24 June 2020 7:22 PM

What does the budget speech today mean for you and your future tax refunds?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mobile phone screen social apps

Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob

24 June 2020 7:15 PM

What happens when everyone has access to such powerful tools

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

How will the supplemenetary budget impact our tax?

24 June 2020 6:58 PM

Will increased tax collection help lift the economy out of the mud?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tito1gif

Economic analysis of the budget - how much trouble are we in?

24 June 2020 6:44 PM

'An unsustainable fiscal position' .

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mbowenibudgetspeech129

'It will be difficult to market South Africa as a tourist destination'

24 June 2020 5:25 PM

Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says marketing will be difficult with the R1 billion budget cut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mbowenibudgetspeech126

FULL TEXT: Tito Mboweni’s Supplementary Budget Speech

24 June 2020 4:29 PM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday tabled an adjustments budget which was necessary due to the historic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Top nuclear physicist Professor Zeblon Vilakazi to lead Wits University

Local

'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual'

Politics

I think it's quite a pity that Pauli van Wyk wasn't there - Mahlatse Mahlase

Local

EWN Highlights

Mabuza: Dlamini-Zuma is not functioning as a de facto prime minister

25 June 2020 8:48 PM

WHO announces end to 10th Ebola outbreak in DRC

25 June 2020 7:56 PM

Mabuza: Eskom moving in the right direction under De Rutyer

25 June 2020 6:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA