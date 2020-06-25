Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences?
EFF leader Julius Malema has defended his relationship with individuals implicated in the multi-billion-rand saga, maintaining that VBS should not have been placed under curatorship, but rescued as it is a black-owned bank.
He spoke to a selected panel of reporters, and claims it was a smear campaign.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wanted to know why reporters entertain Malema at all, since he bans journalists from media conferences if they don't like what is being written about the EFF.
I think it's important to take an opportunity to sit down with a leader of the third biggest political party and put questions to him...Mahlatse Mahlase, chair - South African National Editors' Forum
Scorpio investigative reporter Pauli van Wyk was offered a seat, but she declined based on the fact that Daily Maverick and Amabungani remained banned - and she said she did not want to provide the EFF with a PR opportunity.
I think our job as journalists is to put those questions to the people and we continue to do it...I said to him you actually banned them because they are critical of you...Mahlatse Mahlase, chair - South African National Editors' Forum
(We did not learn) anything particularly new...we put the questions to him and the SA public can then decide if there's anything...Mahlatse Mahlase, chair - South African National Editors' Forum
Listen to the interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
Scared that you may lose your entire life's savings?
Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.Read More
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions
Conveyancers and estate agencies are exasperated with the deeds office closing and re-opening and closing again.Read More
The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll
South Africa’s restaurants have for the past week been gearing up to get back to business - but they are still waiting for clarity.Read More
This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims
Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
The supplementary budget - tax payers may not be off the hook for long
What does the budget speech today mean for you and your future tax refunds?Read More
Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob
What happens when everyone has access to such powerful toolsRead More
How will the supplemenetary budget impact our tax?
Will increased tax collection help lift the economy out of the mud?Read More
Economic analysis of the budget - how much trouble are we in?
'An unsustainable fiscal position' .Read More
'It will be difficult to market South Africa as a tourist destination'
Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says marketing will be difficult with the R1 billion budget cut.Read More
FULL TEXT: Tito Mboweni’s Supplementary Budget Speech
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday tabled an adjustments budget which was necessary due to the historic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn.Read More