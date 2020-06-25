Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
SA's first Covid-19 vaccine trial
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
Should South Africa re-examine jail time as a punishment for low-risk crimes? Ray White spoke to justice Minister Ronald Lamola's spokesperson Crispin Phiri to find out more. 25 June 2020 6:27 PM
Top nuclear physicist Professor Zeblon Vilakazi to lead Wits University Prof Vilakazi will take the reins from 1 January 2021 from Prof Adam Habib, who leaves at the end of the year. 25 June 2020 6:19 PM
[LISTEN] Find out if you qualify for City of Tshwane relief programme Crédit Control and Debt Collection acting director Milly Claase details the aim of the programme and who qualifies. 25 June 2020 4:25 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I'm not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
'Not taking decisive action against Helen Zille will be Achilles' heel for DA' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu reflects on the controversial tweets by the party's federal chairperson. 25 June 2020 1:12 PM
Scared that you may lose your entire life's savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions Conveyancers and estate agencies are exasperated with the deeds office closing and re-opening and closing again. 25 June 2020 7:07 PM
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms. 25 June 2020 4:50 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work Aubrey Masango speaks to 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana. 24 June 2020 12:08 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Two Chiefs players test positive for COVID-19 The Soweto Giants confirmed that a total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club offici... 23 June 2020 3:33 PM
Should South Africa re-examine jail time as a punishment for low-risk crimes?

25 June 2020 6:27 PM
by
Tags:
South Africa
incarceration
jail time

Ray White spoke to justice Minister Ronald Lamola's spokesperson Crispin Phiri to find out more.

Government is re-examining incarceration as the only option for low-risk crimes, especially in the face of overcrowding.

According to Business Tech, addressing the Portfolio Committee of Justice on Correctional Services on Wednesday, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said short-term incarceration for low-risk crimes does not give enough time for the correctional services system to reform and rehabilitate offenders.

Ray White spoke to the minister's spokesperson Crispin Phiri to find out more.

There are certain crimes which are committed against the people which when we look at them, these are not serious crimes, these are not dangerous individuals who have to be removed out of society.

Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services

So someone, for instance, who steals a chocolate from a shop can still find themselves incarcerated in prison because they cannot afford to pay a certain fine whereas that type of person should probably be put through a different type of rehabilitative programme to ensure that indeed they understand the impact of their actions.

Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services

We think that from a cost point of view as well the criminal justice system ... taxpayers could benefit from a system that has many alternatives to incarceration and we focus mainly on individuals who are dangerous so that those people who are dangerous get rehabilitated.

Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...


