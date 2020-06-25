Scared that you may lose your entire life's savings?
There's an awful lot to worry about, most of us can agree on that.
Two questions from listeners are being addressed tonight.
One listener wanted to know from The Money Show if they invested in foreign assets via a local asset manager and South Africa experienced a foreign debt crisis - say in two years, what happens to those asset managers and their funds?
Is it better just to move money out of the country - what happens if the rand collapses?
If you are using a unit trust or exchange traded fund as your vehicle - the law around those is really strict - the only owner is the investor and not the company...so there is a huge separation of assets of the fund manager themselves and the investors who put their money into those funds.Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner
Now the most impossible question of all - where or how best can I invest my million rand in times like these - I am so scared that I may lose my entire life's savings?
The fear in that question is what a lot of people are living with...to me when I don't know what's going on in the world and that's probably most days and months I guess, I always spread my risks as wide as I can.Warren Ingram, wealth planner
If he is going to live in SA then I think having a 50/50 split between SA and international investments makes sense for me...if he is investing 500k in SA and 500k overseas...Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner
He can convert his rand to Pounds, Euros or dollars - but I'd wait until the rand is at least 17 to the dollar...and then don't be too clever with the overseas funds...global unit trusts...just buy the world index...Warren Ingram, wealth planner
Listen to the full interview below for more detail on how to invest.
