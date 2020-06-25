Top nuclear physicist Professor Zeblon Vilakazi to lead Wits University





Professor Zeblon Vilakazi has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor and principal of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

According to a Wits Twitter post, Prof Vilakazi is the 15th vice-chancellor and principal of the university and will take the reins from 1 January 2021 from Prof Adam Habib, who leaves at the end of the year to lead the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.

Born in Katlehong, a township located on the East Rand, Prof Vilakazi obtained his PhD from Wits 1998. He was one of the first students from Africa to conduct PhD research at the European Centre for Nuclear Research in Geneva, Switzerland.