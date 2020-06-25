Top nuclear physicist Professor Zeblon Vilakazi to lead Wits University
Professor Zeblon Vilakazi has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor and principal of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.
According to a Wits Twitter post, Prof Vilakazi is the 15th vice-chancellor and principal of the university and will take the reins from 1 January 2021 from Prof Adam Habib, who leaves at the end of the year to lead the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.
Born in Katlehong, a township located on the East Rand, Prof Vilakazi obtained his PhD from Wits 1998. He was one of the first students from Africa to conduct PhD research at the European Centre for Nuclear Research in Geneva, Switzerland.
Top nuclear physicist to lead @WitsUniversity. Professor Zeblon Vilakazi has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg.#WitsLeads #WitsForGood #WitsForInnovationhttps://t.co/oIXDyVZNdz pic.twitter.com/ii6LmtMGPx— Wits_News (@Wits_News) June 25, 2020
More from Local
Should South Africa re-examine jail time as a punishment for low-risk crimes?
Ray White spoke to justice Minister Ronald Lamola's spokesperson Crispin Phiri to find out more.Read More
[LISTEN] Find out if you qualify for City of Tshwane relief programme
Crédit Control and Debt Collection acting director Milly Claase details the aim of the programme and who qualifies.Read More
I think it's quite a pity that Pauli van Wyk wasn't there - Mahlatse Mahlase
EWN group editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase attended the discussion with Julius Malema and says he had an answer for everything.Read More
Equal Education seeks support for resumption of school nutrition programme
The organisation is currently in a legal bid to have the Department of Basic Education feed qualifying pupils across the country.Read More
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS
Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday.Read More
[LISTEN] Has the Western Cape reached its peak in COVID-19 cases?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Premier Alan Winde on the Midday Report to understand more on the trajectory of the virus.Read More
Former Merafong Municipality finance chief charged for VBS involvement
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the Thys Wienekus matter has been postponed to 29 July.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] EFF leader Julius Malema answers questions on VBS
Malema is answering questions from a group of journalists on his involvement with VBS Mutual Bank.Read More
'Judiciary of public opinion is favourable to Malema, it becomes a PR exercise'
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on EFF leader Julius Malema's scheduled 'public interrogation'.Read More
[LISTEN] Importance of DBE's amended directives for phased schools re-opening
Equal Education Law Centre deputy director Robyn Beere says one of their concern has been provisions for special needs schools.Read More