Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City

Latest Local
UPDATE: Nearly 60,000 COVID-19 recoveries for SA, 6,579 new infections There were 87 new deaths: 53 from the Western Cape, 17 from the Eastern Cape, 15 from KwaZulu-Natal and 2 from Gauteng.
Should South Africa re-examine jail time as a punishment for low-risk crimes? Ray White spoke to justice Minister Ronald Lamola's spokesperson Crispin Phiri to find out more.
Top nuclear physicist Professor Zeblon Vilakazi to lead Wits University Prof Vilakazi will take the reins from 1 January 2021 from Prof Adam Habib, who leaves at the end of the year.
View all Local
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party.
Malema: I'm not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday.
'Not taking decisive action against Helen Zille will be Achilles' heel for DA' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu reflects on the controversial tweets by the party's federal chairperson.
View all Politics
Scared that you may lose your entire life's savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned?
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions Conveyancers and estate agencies are exasperated with the deeds office closing and re-opening and closing again.
View all Business
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms.
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.
[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work Aubrey Masango speaks to 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana.
View all Lifestyle
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining.
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors.
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was...
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
Will enforcing zero-tolerance drunk driving law turn into logistical nightmare? Under the new law you won't be able to have a single drink before driving, as you can't have any alcohol in your blood whatsoever.
President Ramaphosa should put all colonial statues in Cape Town, says caller Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show discuss colonial names and statues. Willem says Hoërskool DF Malan should be changed.
'Our inquiries and hearings are like graveyards where the truth gets buried' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their views on #BlackLivesMatter protests around the world.
View all Opinion
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City

25 June 2020 11:12 PM
by
Tags:
English Premier League
Liverpool

Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining.

JOHANNESBURG - Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions for the first time in their history.

The result means that the maximum number of points Man City can get from their remaining games is 84, while Liverpool are already on 86.


This article first appeared on EWN : Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City


140814AjaxvsSundowns4.jpg

Government approves PSL resumption plans

24 June 2020 9:22 AM

The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors.

191230-mark-boucherjpg

CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder

23 June 2020 5:17 PM

CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was in any way associated with 3TC.

191122chiefsgif

Two Chiefs players test positive for COVID-19

23 June 2020 3:33 PM

The Soweto Giants confirmed that a total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club officials were tested for Covid-19 in preparation for the restart of the 2019/20 season.

JacquesFaul.jpg

Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases

22 June 2020 5:24 PM

The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted within the organisation, and they had included players and support staff.

191011-southern-kings-edjpg

SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings

22 June 2020 3:58 PM

Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developments. All staff and players of the franchise have been retained.

150607safa.jpg

Ria Ledwaba: Disagree with Safa president & you're enemy number 1

22 June 2020 3:25 PM

Ledwaba and Mokoena were on Saturday removed as SAFA Vice-President's following an NEC meeting where the Association said they had gone against the constitution by going public with internal matters.

SAFA

Safa removes two vice-presidents, in consultation about retrenchments

21 June 2020 12:44 PM

Rea Ledwaba and Gay Mokoena were the two individuals relieved of their duties after the NEC said they had no confidence in their abilities.

rugby-world-cup-masksjpg

RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis

21 June 2020 11:14 AM

SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players.

downloadjpg

CSA postpone Solidarity Cup

20 June 2020 5:23 PM

The match's postponement comes after Minister Nathi Mthethwa reminded sports bodies about the route they need to take to resume training and matches under level 3 lockdown.

130906booth .jpg

'It's very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status

18 June 2020 8:26 PM

Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC.

