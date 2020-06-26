[WATCH] Manager Jurgen Klopp's emotional reaction as Livepool win the league
RELATED: The Segway is no more two-wheeler that collided with Usain Bolt in 2015
Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions for the first time in their history.
Manager Jurgen Klopp couldn't hold back the emotions during a SkyNews TV interview.
Watch it here:
'It's a joy to do it for you'— SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 26, 2020
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is overcome by emotion as he tells Sky Sports being crowned Premier League champions is "incredible".
Read more: https://t.co/Jpj9vxLvxw pic.twitter.com/mlVBMPSv7b
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
