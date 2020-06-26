702 celebrates 40 years
702 is turning 40 on Sunday.
The station started off as an adult music station and in 1988 moved to be a talk radio station.
Watch the video below taking us down memory lane.
Happy birthday 702! #702Celebrates40 pic.twitter.com/y9rJHWrqEo— 702 (@Radio702) June 26, 2020
Programming manager Alastair Teeling-Smith says the station is personality-driven and appreciates feedback they receive from listeners.
They are people that are interested in their world and want to make sense of it.Alastair Teeling-Smith, Programming manager - 702
