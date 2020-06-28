702 turns 40 today
702 is turning 40 today.
The station started off as an adult music station and in 1988 moved to be a talk radio station.
Watch the video below taking us down memory lane.
Happy birthday 702! #702Celebrates40 pic.twitter.com/y9rJHWrqEo— 702 (@Radio702) June 26, 2020
Station manager Thabisile Mbete says as South Africa's biggest talk station, the 40th birthday gives us an opportunity to reflect on our past achievements and focus sharply on how best 702 continues to serve the audience who have supported us continuously.
The next 40 years should reflect our willingness to use the platform to make a difference around us while connecting deeply with our audience.Thabisile Mbete, Station manager - 702
The business of getting our society functioning is our collective responsibility and the 702 team will get its hands dirty playing its part.Thabisile Mbete, Station manager - 702
Programming manager Alastair Teeling-Smith says the station is personality-driven and appreciates feedback they receive from listeners.
They are people that are interested in their world and want to make sense of it.Alastair Teeling-Smith, Programming manager - 702
