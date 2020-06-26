[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch





You may not be able to visit Makhanda for the Standard Bank Jazz Festival this year but can continue to enjoy the celebration in the comfort of your home.

For the first time, the jazz festival takes place online until 5 July.

Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa.

What we really getting is a taste of South Africa's future. Alan Webster, Curator - Standard Bank Jazz Festival

What we really pride ourselves on is two things, one is getting really interesting musicians from around the world and secondly, a great sound. Those are two non-negotiables for us. Alan Webster, Curator - Standard Bank Jazz Festival

The advantage is it is not going to be that cold. You can get the same vibe, you can hear that magnificent jazz. Alan Webster, Curator - Standard Bank Jazz Festival

The line up includes the likes of Jacob Collier, Linda Sikhaakhane, Ami Faku, Micasa and more.

