Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Balancing privacy with public health: how well is South Africa doing?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Michael Pepper Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Pretoria
Today at 16:20
The Legendary Barber Shop : Free haircut drive
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Seldon Tatchell, founder of The Legendary Barbershop
Today at 16:45
The Joburg Zoo’s male Western Lowland Gorilla Makokou
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Kresen Pillay
Today at 17:20
Choirs worldwide heal the earth through song
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Michael Barrett-Berg Senior Lecturer: Classical Music Studies
Today at 18:09
Cigarette case delayed until August
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Restaurant directives being drafted, may be released by Monday - lawyer Updated regulations have not yet been published despite a Government Gazette giving the green light. 26 June 2020 1:46 PM
[WATCH] Toddler tells dad to stop doing naughty for saying the F word Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 June 2020 10:11 AM
UPDATE: Nearly 60,000 COVID-19 recoveries for SA, 6,579 new infections There were 87 new deaths: 53 from the Western Cape, 17 from the Eastern Cape, 15 from KwaZulu-Natal and 2 from Gauteng. 25 June 2020 10:06 PM
View all Local
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
'Not taking decisive action against Helen Zille will be Achilles' heel for DA' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu reflects on the controversial tweets by the party's federal chairperson. 25 June 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Scared that you may lose your life savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions Conveyancers and estate agencies are exasperated with the deeds office closing and re-opening and closing again. 25 June 2020 7:07 PM
View all Business
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms. 25 June 2020 4:50 PM
[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work Aubrey Masango speaks to 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana. 24 June 2020 12:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Meet talented saxophonist Sisonke Xonti Xonti is Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for 2020. He says he never thought he would take up music professionally. 26 June 2020 3:53 PM
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa. 26 June 2020 12:32 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Nearly 60,000 COVID-19 recoveries for SA, 6,579 new infections There were 87 new deaths: 53 from the Western Cape, 17 from the Eastern Cape, 15 from KwaZulu-Natal and 2 from Gauteng. 25 June 2020 10:06 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
View all World
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

26 June 2020 12:21 PM
by
Tags:
Israel
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
SA lockdown
‘The Jerusalem Post’

Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could predict how many people would die of the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is already drawing criticism for his recent remarks on Israel.

And Mogoeng was bound to spark more controversy after saying that it took three months to have the entire world wallowing in COVID-19 fear because of statements made by politicians, the media, and the business sector.

Speaking on an international platform to The Jerusalem Post during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could predict how many people would die of the coronavirus.

“Leaders say so many people are affected by coronavirus, so many people are going to die. They’re even prophesying [and] they know how many people are going to die. I don’t know how they know this.

“Because of those words that are consistently pumped into the media platforms, they enter the hearts and minds of people. So, everybody is trembling, even the people of faith where boldness is supposed to be found,” he said.

The Chief Justice has come under fire from some quarters for other remarks he made during that webinar in which he appeared to support Israel.

“As a citizen of our great country, we are denying ourselves a wonderful opportunity of being a game-changer in the Israeli-Palestinian situation. We know what it means to be at loggerheads, a nation at war with itself,” Mogoeng was quoted as saying by the publication.

“The forgiveness that was demonstrated, the understanding and big heart displayed by President Nelson Mandela and we, the people of South Africa, is an asset we must use around the world to bring peace when there is no peace and to mediate effectively based on rich experience,” he added.

The ANC and human rights organisation, Africa4Palestine, were concerned about Mogoeng’s remarks while the Royal House of Mandela called for him to retract his statements, calling them a betrayal of Madiba’s legacy.

WATCH: Mogoeng Mogoeng’s interview on ‘The Jerusalem Post’

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic


26 June 2020 12:21 PM
by
Tags:
Israel
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
SA lockdown
‘The Jerusalem Post’

Recommended

More from Politics

john-moodey-1jpg

'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual'

25 June 2020 4:21 PM

Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFFBLM_1347

Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS

25 June 2020 2:02 PM

Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191020mmusi

'Not taking decisive action against Helen Zille will be Achilles' heel for DA'

25 June 2020 1:12 PM

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu reflects on the controversial tweets by the party's federal chairperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170826bonangblsajpg

'Mboweni delivered supplementary budget as roadmap to stabilise country's debt'

25 June 2020 8:08 AM

UFS chancellor Bonang Mohale and Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu reflect on the minister's speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

finance-minister-tito-mbowenijpg

Cosatu slams Mboweni's budget calls it underwhelming

25 June 2020 7:33 AM

The federation's parliamentary co-ordinator, Matthew Parks says the minister didn't announce measures to take SA out of recession.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pe-hospjpg

Volkswagen opens COVID-19 field hospital in Port Elizabeth

24 June 2020 8:00 AM

Chairman and managing director Thomas Schaefer explains how the facility will operate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

Emergency budget by Mboweni requires firm and decisive action - Business for SA

24 June 2020 7:27 AM

B4SA senior executive Stavros Nicolaou reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni scheduled budget speech in Parliament today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job search applications adverts unemployment 123rfbusiness 123rf

South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA

23 June 2020 12:48 PM

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleka says these figures increased by 1% from the previous quarter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC107 Galla Dinner

Jacob Zuma to appear in court today over arms deal case

23 June 2020 8:15 AM

Arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden and Newsroom Afrika legal reporter Karyn Maughan unpack today's court proceedings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

SA government has taken too long to come up with emergency budget - Economist

23 June 2020 7:29 AM

Duma Gqubule reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's expected special Budget Speech on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

smoking-tobacco-cigarettejpg

Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes

26 June 2020 3:46 PM

The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that cigarettes ought to be considered “essential” - because they are addictive - had no merit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Restaurant directives being drafted, may be released by Monday - lawyer

26 June 2020 1:46 PM

Updated regulations have not yet been published despite a Government Gazette giving the green light.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

FF Plus challenges lockdown regulations in court

26 June 2020 1:10 PM

Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels says they want Parliament to have oversight on the lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy-birthday-13-1kfaxmi.jpg

702 celebrates 40 years

26 June 2020 11:19 AM

South Africa's leading talk radio station celebrates 40 years of being on air. #702Celebrates40

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

toddlerpng

[WATCH] Toddler tells dad to stop doing naughty for saying the F word

26 June 2020 10:11 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jürgen Klopp Liverpool

[WATCH] Manager Jurgen Klopp's emotional reaction as Livepool win the league

26 June 2020 10:10 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fever temperature screening Covid-19 123rf

UPDATE: Nearly 60,000 COVID-19 recoveries for SA, 6,579 new infections

25 June 2020 10:06 PM

There were 87 new deaths: 53 from the Western Cape, 17 from the Eastern Cape, 15 from KwaZulu-Natal and 2 from Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prison cell jail

Should South Africa re-examine jail time as a punishment for low-risk crimes?

25 June 2020 6:27 PM

Ray White spoke to justice Minister Ronald Lamola's spokesperson Crispin Phiri to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zebwitsjpg

Top nuclear physicist Professor Zeblon Vilakazi to lead Wits University

25 June 2020 6:19 PM

Prof Vilakazi will take the reins from 1 January 2021 from Prof Adam Habib, who leaves at the end of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

[LISTEN] Find out if you qualify for City of Tshwane relief programme

25 June 2020 4:25 PM

Crédit Control and Debt Collection acting director Milly Claase details the aim of the programme and who qualifies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702 celebrates 40 years

Local

Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes

Business Local

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Funeral arrangements under way for baby after Rahima Moosa Hospital mix-up

26 June 2020 4:10 PM

Restaurants hope for more clarity on new regulations today

26 June 2020 3:34 PM

Elsies River teen killed in gang violence laid to rest

26 June 2020 3:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA