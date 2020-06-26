FF Plus challenges lockdown regulations in court





The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) is challenging the government over the lockdown regulations.

The party is challenging the constitutionality of the Disaster Management Act, which governs the laws under the lockdown, which came into effect in March.

Ray White speaks to Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels about their legal challenge.

We want the court to decide on the merits of the case in terms of constitutionality and lawfulness of the Disaster Act and the use thereof. Wouter Wessels, Freedom Front Plus MP

South Africa is a constitutional democracy and the people must govern South Africa and Parliament should have supervision in regards to these regulations and type of situations. Wouter Wessels, Freedom Front Plus MP

