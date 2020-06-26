Restaurant directives being drafted, may be released by Monday - lawyer





The restaurant industry is awaiting directions from government before going ahead with the reopening of establishments.

Updated regulations have not yet been published despite a Government Gazette giving the green light.

Ray White spoke to partner at Mooney Ford Attorneys, Ashton Naidoo to get an update.

We chatted to the department this morning. We were informed that the directions - there is a difference between directions and regulations - are currently being drafted, it should be ready by the end of today but they are giving themselves some leeway and saying it is going to be announced on Monday. Ashton Naidoo,Partner - Mooney Ford Attorneys

We have got to take this with a pinch of salt... one more weekend to remain compliant with law, it's a lot to ask given the fact that they have already not traded for the last three months but in the grand scheme of things we want to be on the right side of the law. Ashton Naidoo,Partner - Mooney Ford Attorneys

The industry has been decimated as it is. I was up all night fielding calls from restauranteurs, the regulations were so vague, it was not what we expected.... it doesn't give any sort of direction as to how we are meant to trade. Ashton Naidoo,Partner - Mooney Ford Attorneys

