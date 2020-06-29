Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Covid -19 impact on Medical Aids
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Lungi Nyathi, Chief Medical Officer at Medscheme
Today at 16:20
Divorce rates have gone up in SA since the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Brendan McNulty, DIY Legal
Today at 16:45
Next phase of air travel under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Desmond Latham
Today at 16:52
AA predicts fuel hike for July
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Today at 17:20
Parkview lockdown virtual tour
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Peter Delmar - Author at The N4 Book
Today at 18:08
Public Enterprises parachutes out of SAA restructuring forum
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ray Mahlaka - Independent Business Journalist at ....
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Andrew Golding - Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Capital and Ideology by Thomas Piketty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with pilot Eon de Vos
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Eon de Vos - Professional Pilot at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauten Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases. 29 June 2020 3:20 PM
[LISTEN] How remote working strains mental health MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule says remote working is changing what people know about the workplace. 29 June 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] How much is lost daily from tobacco tax revenue? Azania Mosaka spoke to Africa Check deputy editor Kate Wilkinson who shared more on her team's findings. 29 June 2020 2:45 PM
View all Local
Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry which resumed on Monday. 29 June 2020 12:48 PM
'Taxis will operate at 100% capacity while complying to COVID-19 regulations' Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says if a taxi is impounded, then all other taxis will stop operating in solidarity. 29 June 2020 7:25 AM
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandem... 28 June 2020 4:42 PM
View all Politics
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on 1 July.. 27 June 2020 3:19 PM
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector. 27 June 2020 10:35 AM
View all Business
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Sport
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:38 AM
[WATCH] Bird lands on little girl's hair while attempting to fly Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture

29 June 2020 2:42 PM
by
Tags:
Music
Standard Bank Joy of Jazz
Jazz
saxophone
Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival
Standard Bank Jazz Festival
sisonke xonti

Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative.

This weekend, the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival streamed into living rooms across the globe and, among the highlights was this year’s Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz – Sisonke Xonti, who showcased his vision and voice as a composer and band leader.

Representing the new face of South African jazz — the renowned saxophonist has become known as one of South Africa’s most prolific young talents on the tenor sax.

Sisonke Xonti is an heir to a rich saxophone lineage rooted both in the Khayelitsha, Langa, Gugulethu and Nyanga region of Cape Town, where he spent weekends immersed in the sounds, rhythms and musical experiences that have shaped his cultural identity.

The saxophonist has performed with the likes of Jimmy Dludlu, Lira, Hugh Masekela, Judith Sephuma, Feya Faku, Freshlyground, Abdullah Ibrahim, Goodluck, Simphiwe Dana, Bombshelter Beast and more.

His debut album, Iyonde received critical acclaim. It not only provided a stellar showcase for his superlative horn work, but it also showed his thoroughly compelling voice as a composer and his creativity as an arranger.

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival lineup features:

• Jacob Collier • Ami Faku • Thandiswa Mazwai • Linda Sikhakhane • Sakhile Simani • Gloria Bosman • Mete Erker and Jeroen van Vliet • Micasa • Michael Bester • Lana Crowster • Ziza Muftic • Spha Mdlalose • Vuma Levin • Ramon Alexander • Swing City • Sisonke Xhanti •

There's still plenty to see at the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival — Get your ticket now!

Jazz enthusiasts can get tickets to the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival by visiting nationalartsfestival.co.za. Standard Bank cardholders qualify for a discount of 20% when using a valid Standard Bank debit, cheque or credit card to purchase of a festival pass.

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival ends Sunday, 5 July 2020.


29 June 2020 2:42 PM
by
Tags:
Music
Standard Bank Joy of Jazz
Jazz
saxophone
Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival
Standard Bank Jazz Festival
sisonke xonti

Recommended

More from The Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival. Supported by 702

1500x500jpg

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room

26 June 2020 10:15 AM

Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from The Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival. Supported by CapeTalk

1500x500jpg

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room

26 June 2020 10:15 AM

Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gauten Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku

Local

Private doctors in financial need as COVID-19 caused drop in elective surgeries

Local

Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa

Politics

EWN Highlights

Santaco in Western Cape urges members to adhere to lockdown regulations

29 June 2020 3:17 PM

WC Transport MEC not surprised by Santaco move to defy lockdown regulations

29 June 2020 2:23 PM

Masuku: Gauteng Health Dept considering intermittent lockdown

29 June 2020 1:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA