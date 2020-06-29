Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture





This weekend, the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival streamed into living rooms across the globe and, among the highlights was this year’s Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz – Sisonke Xonti, who showcased his vision and voice as a composer and band leader.

Representing the new face of South African jazz — the renowned saxophonist has become known as one of South Africa’s most prolific young talents on the tenor sax.

Sisonke Xonti is an heir to a rich saxophone lineage rooted both in the Khayelitsha, Langa, Gugulethu and Nyanga region of Cape Town, where he spent weekends immersed in the sounds, rhythms and musical experiences that have shaped his cultural identity.

The saxophonist has performed with the likes of Jimmy Dludlu, Lira, Hugh Masekela, Judith Sephuma, Feya Faku, Freshlyground, Abdullah Ibrahim, Goodluck, Simphiwe Dana, Bombshelter Beast and more.

His debut album, Iyonde received critical acclaim. It not only provided a stellar showcase for his superlative horn work, but it also showed his thoroughly compelling voice as a composer and his creativity as an arranger.

Brass in hand, saxophonist @SisonkeXonti looks and feels at home. A taste of what’s to come. Support the new wave of jazz and book now at https://t.co/JMviZaxNdm #vNAF #JazzReimagined #ItCanBe pic.twitter.com/LR6En4qlwb — Standard Bank Arts (@StandardBankArt) June 25, 2020

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival lineup features:

• Jacob Collier • Ami Faku • Thandiswa Mazwai • Linda Sikhakhane • Sakhile Simani • Gloria Bosman • Mete Erker and Jeroen van Vliet • Micasa • Michael Bester • Lana Crowster • Ziza Muftic • Spha Mdlalose • Vuma Levin • Ramon Alexander • Swing City • Sisonke Xhanti •

There's still plenty to see at the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival — Get your ticket now!

Jazz enthusiasts can get tickets to the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival by visiting nationalartsfestival.co.za. Standard Bank cardholders qualify for a discount of 20% when using a valid Standard Bank debit, cheque or credit card to purchase of a festival pass.

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival ends Sunday, 5 July 2020.

