[LISTEN] Meet talented saxophonist Sisonke Xonti
Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for 2020 Sisonke Xonti started playing the saxophone at the age of thirteen.
Xonti's 2017 debut release Iyonde not only provided a stellar showcase for his superlative horn work, but it also showed his thoroughly compelling voice as a composer and his creativity as an arranger.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Xonti talks about where his love for music started.
At some point, I never thought I would take up music professionally but I really was passionate about it and I took it seriously.Sisonke Xonti, Musician
Being around my heroes was amazing.Sisonke Xonti, Musician
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Entertainment
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black
Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged.Read More
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch
Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa.Read More
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room
Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.Read More
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season
For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms.Read More
[WATCH] Chef creates environmentally friendly eggplant leather masks
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] The Segway is no more two-wheeler that collided with Usain Bolt in 2015
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier running through traffic has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
Social experiment on why you shouldn't throw rubbish out your car goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] White sharks spotted around coastline of Plettenberg Bay
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Elon Musk having a chat with his baby is so adorable
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More