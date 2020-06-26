[LISTEN] Meet talented saxophonist Sisonke Xonti





Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for 2020 Sisonke Xonti started playing the saxophone at the age of thirteen.

Xonti's 2017 debut release Iyonde not only provided a stellar showcase for his superlative horn work, but it also showed his thoroughly compelling voice as a composer and his creativity as an arranger.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Xonti talks about where his love for music started.

At some point, I never thought I would take up music professionally but I really was passionate about it and I took it seriously. Sisonke Xonti, Musician

Being around my heroes was amazing. Sisonke Xonti, Musician

