Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black





Setswana trio Encore have released a new hit single featuring Amanda Black - Mina Nawe.

Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged to talk about how the collaboration came about.

Finally, we met at another radio station and were like 'next week we getting into studio'. Kabelo Thomane, Guitarist - Encore

She is a very beautiful soul, very easy to work with. Keabetswe Kototsi, Vocalist - Encore

When we were in studio there was no beat, there was nothing. We started the song from scratch. Keabetswe Kototsi, Vocalist - Encore

