Get yourself a free haircut at The Legendary Barber





The Legendary barbershop is running a drive for patrons to get a free haircut.

Wondering what the catch is?

Well, you just have to bring a blanket or a food item which the shop will use to help those in need.

The Legendary Barbershop founder Seldon Tatchell talks Nickolaus Bauer about the initiative.

Our main objective is to think of people in need and to think of those struggling. Seldon Tatchell, Founder - The Legendary Barbershop

This is to extend a helping hand for those struggling. Seldon Tatchell, Founder - The Legendary Barbershop

The people can bring any blanket, clothes or food items. This will make a difference. Seldon Tatchell, Founder - The Legendary Barbershop

