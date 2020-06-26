Get yourself a free haircut at The Legendary Barber
The Legendary barbershop is running a drive for patrons to get a free haircut.
Wondering what the catch is?
Well, you just have to bring a blanket or a food item which the shop will use to help those in need.
The Legendary Barbershop founder Seldon Tatchell talks Nickolaus Bauer about the initiative.
Our main objective is to think of people in need and to think of those struggling.Seldon Tatchell, Founder - The Legendary Barbershop
This is to extend a helping hand for those struggling.Seldon Tatchell, Founder - The Legendary Barbershop
The people can bring any blanket, clothes or food items. This will make a difference.Seldon Tatchell, Founder - The Legendary Barbershop
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?
Nickolaus Bauer spoke to matrimonial legal expert Shando Theron on the Afternoon Drive to find out.Read More
Johannesburg Zoo gorilla (35 years old) recovering after surgery
The 35-year-old male Western lowland 210kg gorilla Makokou underwent surgery last weekend.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - tourism.Read More
Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes
The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that cigarettes ought to be considered “essential” - because they are addictive - had no merit.Read More
Restaurant directives being drafted, may be released by Monday - lawyer
Updated regulations have not yet been published despite a Government Gazette giving the green light.Read More
FF Plus challenges lockdown regulations in court
Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels says they want Parliament to have oversight on the lockdown regulations.Read More
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic
Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could predict how many people would die of the coronavirus.Read More
702 celebrates 40 years
South Africa's leading talk radio station celebrates 40 years of being on air. #702Celebrates40Read More
[WATCH] Toddler tells dad to stop doing naughty for saying the F word
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Manager Jurgen Klopp's emotional reaction as Livepool win the league
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More